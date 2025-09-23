A Republican-backed bill to create a market structure for digital assets is expected to head for a vote in the Senate Banking Committee soon. A group of Democratic senators in the US Congress has signaled its intention to work with Republicans on advancing legislation to establish a digital asset market structure framework.In a Friday statement, 12 Democrats, including members of the Senate Banking Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, issued a statement ahead of an expected vote on a crypto market structure bill pushed by Republican leadership.“We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale,” the statement reads. “Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration.”Read more A Republican-backed bill to create a market structure for digital assets is expected to head for a vote in the Senate Banking Committee soon. A group of Democratic senators in the US Congress has signaled its intention to work with Republicans on advancing legislation to establish a digital asset market structure framework.In a Friday statement, 12 Democrats, including members of the Senate Banking Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, issued a statement ahead of an expected vote on a crypto market structure bill pushed by Republican leadership.“We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale,” the statement reads. “Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration.”Read more

Democrats signal support for bipartisan solution to market structure bill

2025/09/23 00:31
A Republican-backed bill to create a market structure for digital assets is expected to head for a vote in the Senate Banking Committee soon.

A group of Democratic senators in the US Congress has signaled its intention to work with Republicans on advancing legislation to establish a digital asset market structure framework.

In a Friday statement, 12 Democrats, including members of the Senate Banking Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, issued a statement ahead of an expected vote on a crypto market structure bill pushed by Republican leadership.

“We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale,” the statement reads. “Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration.”

