The post Democrats urge GOP to ‘move forward quickly’ on crypto bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What’s next for the crypto market structure bill? Senate Democrats and Republicans may cooperate to advance the bill, but only if both sides commit to true bipartisan authorship. What are the potential hurdles? Internal GOP divisions and a possible Senate–House reconciliation process could delay progress and push the December 2025 deadline further. A section of U.S. Senate Democrats, led by Arizona’s Ruben Gallego, have reaffirmed support to “move forward quickly” on the comprehensive crypto market structure bill, but on one condition: “true” bipartisan collaboration.  In a statement on the 19th of September, the group said,  “We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration.” They added that crypto is a $4 trillion market that requires a “considered and bipartisan approach to regulation.” Will Trump get the crypto bill in time? Justin Slaughter, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Paradigm, supported the Democrats’ stance. He said that a lasting “clarity” would be possible only through bipartisan support.  Source: X But there’s a concerted effort by Democrats to have extra control in the bill rather than just giving input into the GOP draft, according to a report by Politico. Earlier this month, the group led by Gallego proposed seven essential pillars for the crypto bill. These include measures against illicit finance and corruption. GOP response and October deadline According to the Politico report, the Grand Old Party (GOP), aka Republicans, were open to waiting for Democrats’ input by late October to mark up the bill and advance it out of the Senate Committee.  For her part, Katie Warbinton, an aide to Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis,… The post Democrats urge GOP to ‘move forward quickly’ on crypto bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What’s next for the crypto market structure bill? Senate Democrats and Republicans may cooperate to advance the bill, but only if both sides commit to true bipartisan authorship. What are the potential hurdles? Internal GOP divisions and a possible Senate–House reconciliation process could delay progress and push the December 2025 deadline further. A section of U.S. Senate Democrats, led by Arizona’s Ruben Gallego, have reaffirmed support to “move forward quickly” on the comprehensive crypto market structure bill, but on one condition: “true” bipartisan collaboration.  In a statement on the 19th of September, the group said,  “We hope our Republican colleagues will agree to a bipartisan authorship process, as is the norm for legislation of this scale. Given our shared interest in moving forward quickly on this issue, we hope they will agree to reasonable requests to allow for true collaboration.” They added that crypto is a $4 trillion market that requires a “considered and bipartisan approach to regulation.” Will Trump get the crypto bill in time? Justin Slaughter, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Paradigm, supported the Democrats’ stance. He said that a lasting “clarity” would be possible only through bipartisan support.  Source: X But there’s a concerted effort by Democrats to have extra control in the bill rather than just giving input into the GOP draft, according to a report by Politico. Earlier this month, the group led by Gallego proposed seven essential pillars for the crypto bill. These include measures against illicit finance and corruption. GOP response and October deadline According to the Politico report, the Grand Old Party (GOP), aka Republicans, were open to waiting for Democrats’ input by late October to mark up the bill and advance it out of the Senate Committee.  For her part, Katie Warbinton, an aide to Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis,…

Democrats urge GOP to ‘move forward quickly’ on crypto bill

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:31
Union
U$0.013472-3.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.474+0.41%
GET
GET$0.007662-0.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.1288+1.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017974+0.52%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002739+10.08%

Key Takeaways

What’s next for the crypto market structure bill?

Senate Democrats and Republicans may cooperate to advance the bill, but only if both sides commit to true bipartisan authorship.

What are the potential hurdles?

Internal GOP divisions and a possible Senate–House reconciliation process could delay progress and push the December 2025 deadline further.

A section of U.S. Senate Democrats, led by Arizona’s Ruben Gallego, have reaffirmed support to “move forward quickly” on the comprehensive crypto market structure bill, but on one condition: “true” bipartisan collaboration. 

In a statement on the 19th of September, the group said

They added that crypto is a $4 trillion market that requires a “considered and bipartisan approach to regulation.”

Will Trump get the crypto bill in time?

Justin Slaughter, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Paradigm, supported the Democrats’ stance. He said that a lasting “clarity” would be possible only through bipartisan support. 

Source: X

But there’s a concerted effort by Democrats to have extra control in the bill rather than just giving input into the GOP draft, according to a report by Politico.

Earlier this month, the group led by Gallego proposed seven essential pillars for the crypto bill. These include measures against illicit finance and corruption.

GOP response and October deadline

According to the Politico report, the Grand Old Party (GOP), aka Republicans, were open to waiting for Democrats’ input by late October to mark up the bill and advance it out of the Senate Committee. 

For her part, Katie Warbinton, an aide to Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis, said that they have sought Democrats’ feedback on the bill since July without success. But she added, 

That shift set up a deadline clash. Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott previously said the bill would advance by the 30th of September. 

Surprisingly, even some GOP members of the committee, like Senator John Kennedy, noted that they were not “ready” to push forward with the bill by the end of the month. 

What’s next

It remains to be seen whether the GOP will handle its division and address Democrats’ concerns by October. 

The House cleared its version of the bill in July. Any Senate amendments would send it back to the House before it reached President Donald Trump’s desk.

For the GOP, the bill should be at Trump’s desk by the end of the year. But whether that deadline will be met remains to be seen, with the chance of such an outcome being below 40% at press time. 

Previous: Avalanche – How $2B TVL sets stage for AVAX’s $44 push
Next: Bitcoin’s exchange outflows surge 347% – Will BTC prices react?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/democrats-urge-gop-to-move-forward-quickly-on-crypto-bill/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.62345+9.92%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014007-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08744+1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Partager
Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008277-10.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5321+1.00%
Pi Network
PI$0.35602+0.73%
VeChain
VET$0.02502-0.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee