Dennis Porter continues to disappoint Bitcoiners

Yesterday's news from Dennis Porter was supposed to "cause a seismic shift in Bitcoin politics" and be "a defining moment" so important that "one of the largest broadcasting stations in the country" tried to scoop the announcement early. However, rather than a headline "to make the internet crash out" as Porter had promised, the Bitcoin community learned about a minor gubernatorial campaign announcement from California hopeful Ian Calderon with low polling odds. The disappointing announcement, previews for which had earned millions of impressions on X, was livestreamed by Mario Nawfal's Crypto Town Hall. Read more: No, California didn't pass a law to seize your idle bitcoin Dennis Porter's nothingburger Almost immediately following Porter's announcement, the phrase "Nothingburger" began to trend on social media. Thousands of followers also blocked and unfollowed him. They laughed that his marquee reveal was a political endorsement for yet another democratic governor of a long-standing democratic state. The social audio space on X during the announcement was awkwardly brief with quick drop-off in attendance after the underwhelming news. 🚫MASSIVE BLOCKING🚫 Thousands Mute & Unfollow Dennis Porter After Latest "Nothingburger" Announcement — Users Say They're Done Relaying Dennis Porter's Spam pic.twitter.com/q1HCY26Hsq — Bugle.News 📯 (@bitcoin_bugle) September 23, 2025 Porter hadn't even planned properly to avoid a scheduling overlap with a critical speech by President Donald Trump at the UN convention in New York. Critics called the announcement a clown show and parodied the event using various memes. Unfortunately, it wasn't the first time Porter had attracted disproportionate attention through lengthy previews for ultimately underwhelming news. The same cycle of hype and disappointment has occurred for years, earning him a spoonerism nickname and a claim that he plagiarized a draft of a presidential executive order to feign credibility.

Dennis Porter continues to disappoint Bitcoiners

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 19:29
Yesterday’s news from Dennis Porter was supposed to “cause a seismic shift in Bitcoin politics” and be “a defining moment” so important that “one of the largest broadcasting stations in the country” tried to scoop the announcement early.

However, rather than a headline “to make the internet crash out” as Porter had promised, the Bitcoin community learned about a minor gubernatorial campaign announcement from California hopeful Ian Calderon with low polling odds.

The disappointing announcement, previews for which had earned millions of impressions on X, was livestreamed by Mario Nawfal’s Crypto Town Hall.

Read more: No, California didn’t pass a law to seize your idle bitcoin

Dennis Porter’s nothingburger

Almost immediately following Porter’s announcement, the phrase “Nothingburger” began to trend on social media. Thousands of followers also blocked and unfollowed him.

They laughed that his marquee reveal was a political endorsement for yet another democratic governor of a long-standing democratic state.

The social audio space on X during the announcement was awkwardly brief with quick drop-off in attendance after the underwhelming news.

Porter hadn’t even planned properly to avoid a scheduling overlap with a critical speech by President Donald Trump at the UN convention in New York.

Critics called the announcement a clown show and parodied the event using various memes.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the first time Porter had attracted disproportionate attention through lengthy previews for ultimately underwhelming news.

The same cycle of hype and disappointment has occurred for years, earning him a spoonerism nickname and a claim that he plagiarized a draft of a presidential executive order to feign credibility.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks.

Source: https://protos.com/dennis-porter-continues-to-disappoint-bitcoiners/

