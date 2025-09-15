DePIN Day 2025 will take place in Singapore on October 3

Par : Incrypted
2025/09/15 20:21
RealLink
REAL$0.06251-2.20%
FORM
FORM$2.1335-7.59%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5216-4.10%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16904-3.53%
  • DePIN Day 2025 is scheduled for October 3 in Singapore.
  • The event will take place during TOKEN2049.
  • Fluence and Protocol Labs will unite the global DePIN community.

On October 3, 2025, the 12th DePIN Day, an international conference dedicated to the development of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), will be held in Singapore, Guoco Midtown. The event will take place within the framework of TOKEN2049 and will bring together leading developers and companies that form the real infrastructure layer of Web3. The event team reported this to Incrypted.

According to the press release, this year’s co-organizers are Fluence and Protocol Labs, as well as partners XYO, Mawari, and Impossible Cloud Network.

According to the event’s representatives, key industry voices are expected to attend, including Tom Trowbridge and Evgeny Ponomarev (Fluence), Sam Williams (Arweave), Theo Messerer (Silencio), Neil Chatterjee (DAWN), Adam Wozney (Akash Network), and Luis Ramirez (Mawari).

The statement noted that the format will feature a full-day program, including community talks, technical panels, and discussions on the token economy, incentive mechanisms, and the future of DePIN.

Earlier this year, the conference was already held in Denver, Hong Kong, and Dubai, bringing together more than 1500 participants, the organizers said.

Meanwhile, according to the event team, in March 2025, Fluence co-founder Tom Trowbridge published the DePIN Token Economics Report, the most detailed analysis of DePIN tokenomics, covering reward models, staking mechanics, governance systems, and market dynamics.

The organizers stressed that the growth of DePINs makes such events critical for global collaboration:

More information is available on the website and the X platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
XRP
XRP$3.0101-0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/13 07:20
Partager
Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,534.56-0.68%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06133-1.77%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Partager
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39562-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.15825-5.02%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar