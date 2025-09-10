DePIN Day Singapore 2025: Building the Real-World Layer of Web3

October 3, 2025 · Guoco Midtown · Singapore

image 10

The 12th edition of DePIN Day lands in Singapore this October — a global gathering spotlighting the builders and networks transforming physical infrastructure through decentralized technologies.

This year, Fluence is proud to co-host DePIN Day Singapore with Protocol Labs — one of the most innovative ecosystems in Web3. Together, we’re bringing the global DePIN community to Asia’s biggest crypto stage. Supported by key partners XYO, Mawari and Impossible Cloud Network, this edition will set the tone for what’s next in decentralized infrastructure.

Hosted during TOKEN2049, DePIN Day brings together the leading minds building real-world applications of Web3 — wireless,compute,mobility, storage.

This year’s stage in Singapore is set to feature some of the most influential voices in the ecosystem, including Tom Trowbridge and Evgeny Ponomarev (Fluence), Sam Williams (Arweave), Theo Messerer (Silencio), Neil Chatterjee (DAWN), Adam Wozney (Akash Network) and Luis Ramirez (Mawari) — with more speakers to be announced soon.

After welcoming 1,500+ participants across DePIN Days in Denver, Hong Kong and Dubai earlier this year, DePIN Day continues to grow as a space for connection, collaboration, and shared momentum across the global DePIN ecosystem.

With over 1,000 active projects globally, the demand for spaces like this — where builders and thinkers can meet face to face — has never been higher.

We’re curating a full-day program featuring community-led talks, technical panels, and conversations that push the industry forward.

An Ecosystem on the Rise

Over the past year, DePIN has emerged as one of the most transformative sectors in crypto, with over 1,000 active projects and millions of individual providers reshaping infrastructure — cloud computing, wireless connectivity, mapping, energy and storage.

In March 2025, co-founder of Fluence Tom Trowbridge released the DePIN Token Economics Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of how DePIN networks are designed and incentivized. The report covers a wide range of topics including token models, reward systems, staking mechanics, governance, revenue sharing, early incentives and market-specific dynamics — providing the most detailed exploration of the DePIN economic landscape to date.

As adoption accelerates, DePIN Day Dubai becomes a crucial platform for thought leadership, showcasing where theory meets real-world traction.

📖Read the full DePIN Token Economics Report here: https://depined.xyz/report 

About DePIN Day

DePIN Day is a global conference series dedicated to exploring the rise of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks. It brings together key players across the entire DePIN industry including wireless, sensors, energy, compute and storage to discuss how crypto-incentivized systems are reshaping global infrastructure from the ground up.

🛰️ Follow us on X: https://x.com/depinday

📍 Learn more: https://depinday.xyz/

Media & Enquiries Contact

Nadia Venzhina,

Marketing Lead

DePIN Day by Fluence

[email protected] 

http://t.me/dearnadia 

