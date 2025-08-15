Deribit to Launch USDC-Settled Bitcoin and Ethereum Linear Options

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to The Block , crypto derivatives exchange Deribit announced it will launch USDC -settled linear options and futures contracts on Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) on August 19th , further expanding its stablecoin-settled product line. The new contracts will have a minimum order size of 0.01 BTC and 0.1 ETH , enhancing trading accessibility. Deribit launched USDC -settled linear options on Solana , Polygon , and XRP last year, but has since delisted the existing MATIC options. Deribit cited growing demand for stablecoin-settled derivatives from both institutional and retail investors as the catalyst for this expansion. The exchange, which recently was acquired by Coinbase for approximately $ 2.9 billion, saw trading volume exceed $ 185 billion this month.