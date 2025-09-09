Derrick White Embraces His NBA Journey On And Off The Court

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 6: Former Colorado Buffaloes basketball player Derrick White acknowledges the crowd between quarters of a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field on September 6, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Getty Images

When Derrick White entered the NBA in 2017, expectations weren’t sky-high. Yet, through one of the most impressive stories of perseverance and growth, he continues to shine and elevate his All-Star potential.

Over the last five years, White has steadily taken steps forward and improved his skill-set each summer, making it nearly impossible to take him off the floor in critical games.

Although White was once known as a defensive specialist that teams weren’t largely afraid of when he possessed the ball, he has since developed into a two-way force capable of burying opponents from beyond the arc.

The Boston Celtics made a low-risk trade in February 2022 by acquiring White, and he became one of the main catalysts of their acsencion. Since that moment, Boston has dominated a playoff run by winning the 2024 championship, made two NBA Finals appearances, and posted arguably the best regular season in Boston franchise history.

Individually, his game continues to reach new heights. In fact, it’s levels that White himself never anticipated in his wildest dreams.

Last season, White broke the Celtics franchise record for most 3-pointers in a season, connecting on 265 over the course of 76 games. That was only two years after he felt disappointed in himself for missing clutch jumpers in the 2022 Finals.

White recently spoke with Forbes about his career evolution, where he learned the most about leadership, and his latest off-court venture.

White knows exactly why his story and his career arc will serve as a powerful motivator for the next generation. As he shares, his last decade has been a prime example of carving out a role and staying dedicated to the journey, even if the odds are against you becoming a high-level starter.

“Because I wasn’t a top pick and I wasn’t highly recruited,” he said. “I had to grind for everything from DII, to DI, to the league. A lot of guys come in thinking there’s only one path, but I’m proof that there are different ways to get there if you’re willing to work and stay patient.

For a vast majority of players, becoming a top-tier superstar isn’t in the cards. Every team needs a deep selection of versatile – and adaptable – role players to become successful. Not only in the lengthy regular season, but also for specific matchups in the playoffs.

Drafted 27th overall in the 2017 NBA draft, he landed with the San Antonio Spurs and quickly had to prove why he’s a winning ingredient for a team trying to stay competitive.

He entered arguably the greatest franchise in history as it relates to player development and focusing on the right skills that centered on moving the ball and playing unselfishly. Although the Spurs’ glory days were over, it was still an environment that prioritized high-character players and maintained a zero-tolerance policy for laziness.

Countless players have spoken about how fortunate they were to land with Gregg Popovich early in their careers, and White is no different.

But it extended beyond the coaching staff.

He credits Manu Ginobili, perhaps the most beloved and respected sixth man in history, for helping him understand the value of reliability. Early on, Ginobili took White under his wing and didn’t allow him to forget a valuable lesson: Game performance is only a fraction of what matters in order to be successful.

“I’ve been lucky to be around some great leaders throughout my career,” White said. “My pops, of course, being my biggest. Early on, Manu [Ginobili] showed me what it meant to be professional every single day, how to prepare, how to communicate, how to hold yourself accountable. For me, it’s all about showing up consistently, being reliable, and leading by example. I try to bring that every day.”

White is ready to embrace his next career challenge. Given the context of this upcoming Celtics season, with Jayson Tatum rehabbing from an Achilles tear and new faces on the roster, he knows how imperative the leadership component will be.

“I remember being that young player trying to find my footing, and how much it meant to have vets who were willing to teach, talk, and to just lead by example,” he explained. “Now I try to be that for the next group. It’s about building a culture where guys feel supported and know what’s expected.”

Interestingly, White is now the second-oldest member of the Celtics. Only the newly-signed Chris Boucher is older, making White one of the elder statesmen. It’s a major shift from the days of training next to Ginobili and learning the ropes.

Boston actually has one of the lowest continuity ratings of any playoff team in the league from last season. It’s another stark contrast from this time last year, when the team was fresh off a title run and entered 2024-25 by returning 97% of their rotation.

This year, due to the aforementioned changes, the Celtics are well below 70% in terms of how many regular season minutes are being returned. It will be their lowest continuity rating since 2017-18, which was Tatum’s rookie year and still featured a successful trip to the Conference Finals.

The Celtics are hoping this upcoming year will still lead to a playof appearance as they buy time for Tatum to return.

Off The Court Ventures

As impressive as White’s performance has been since leveling up in Boston, he remains busy off the court, too.

Over the last three years in Boston, he’s been one of the primary figures in advancing the community and helping those in need. It was always in his nature, being taught by his parents to give back when you’re in position to do so. But joining forces with Jaylen Brown, who is always searching for the next opportunity to make a difference with social iniativies, certainly helps every Boston newcomer.

“It’s huge because the communities we play for give us so much love and support, so giving back is just part of the responsibility,” White told Forbes. “Whether it’s camps, school visits, or just showing up – that stuff matters. I think about the people who supported me growing up in Colorado, and now being in Boston, I want to do the same for the kids and families here.”

Earlier this summer, White and his fellow teammates had their community efforts recognized by winning the NBA’s Social Impact and Inclusion Award. White was one of the key leaders in Boston’s Curbside Care initiative – a program launched by the Celtics and their affiliated nonprofit, the Shamrock Foundation.

The idea was to help mothers who recently gave birth by giving them transportation to their postpartum doctor appointments. Realizing that no mother should be forced to miss such important visits to the doctor, the Celtics’ foundation bought an ambulance and remodeled it for the Boston Medical Center, who has assisted more than 500 women in the last two years through this program.

From start to finish, White was a key leader in Curbside Care, showing up at every event and paricipating in giveaways. Because, as he said, it doesn’t matter which community he’s part of. Whether it’s back home in Colorado, his first NBA home in San Antonio, or the city he’s enjoying the prime of his career in, they all deserve the proper care and opportunities.

White is also stepping into the spotlight in a few different ways off the court.

Last month, he launched his own video podcast on YouTube, which surprised a lot of media members because of his naturally shy personality and how infrequently he gives long interviews.

His show, cleverly titled “White Noise,” is a new idea he formed with his best friend, Alex Welsh. Together, they are joining the popular line of player-centric podcasts that give fans a first-hand perspective with commentary on recent NBA events.

Collaborating with Bazooka Joe’s new comic series

As for the business side, Derrick White recently joined forces with a brand he enjoyed growing up.

For the first time in nearly three decades, Bazooka Joe launched a new comic series for their signature bubble gum packs. And when White got the call to be part of this opportunity, it was an easy choice.

Bazooka Joe invited 12 star athletes for a new collaboration, which combines the original theme of Joe delivering witty jokes with an informative component involving each sport. Athletes from the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, and NCAA were transformed into cartoon characters and dropped into the Bazooka Joe universe – with a revamped and modern touch, of course.

Among the 12 athletes featured in this launch, White was just one of three NBA stars. The other 11 standout athletes in this reimagined comic universe include:

Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks)

CJ McCollum (Wizards)

Dak Prescott (Cowboys)

Jason Kelce (former Eagles legend)

DK Metcalf (Steelers)

Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)

Flau’jae Johnson (LSU)

Deja Kelly (WNBA free agent)

CC Sabathia (former Yankees Hall-of-Famer)

Anders Lee (Islanders)

Adam Henrique (Oilers)

All of them, including White, are new investors in Bazooka through a private equity firm as we detailed here.

Each of the athletes are featured in three original comic formats within the gum packs:

Classic Comics – Alongside Bazooka Joe and his gang, it’s a fresh take on the classic jokes you used to see on the wrappers back in the day.

“Talk Like a Pro” – The star athlete will help Bazooka Joe break down sports lingo and terminology tailored to their sport. It’s a way of adding an entertainment twist while also informing the audience.

Player Portrait – Made to look like a traditional sports card, with the player donning a Bazooke Joe jersey.

Derrick White’s Player Portrait Beacon Media

After seeing the animated version of himself in the comic strips, White still couldn’t believe he was featured. In many ways, it was another firm reminder of how dedicated he needed to be early on.

“Man, this is dope,” he said. “To be one of just 12 athletes featured alongside guys I really admire, like Jason [Kelce] and CJ [McCollum], and to have three of my own original, limited-edition comics? That’s surreal.”

Derrick White in “Talk Like a Pro”: Beacon Media

Derrick White tells Bazooka Joe one of the classic jokes you would expect in the original series of comic strips Beacon Media

“There are 36 comics, with three designs for each of us,” White said. “I grew up on Bazooka Gum and became an investor because I’ve always loved the brand, so to now be part of this campaign, especially with new comics dropping for the first time in nearly 30 years is a full circle moment.”

White isn’t taking it for granted. The ability to represent an iconic brand, especially one that appeals to kids and the younger audience, was the right match for him.

“I’m hyped for fans to get their hands on the collection,” he added. “Bazooka is a true classic that brings back all the nostalgic vibes. So this one means a lot to me.”