Designing Efficient Reverse Logistics in Retail Clothing

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/18 05:29
RealLink
REAL$0.0646+1.33%
SphereX
HERE$0.000259+13.10%
Starpower
STAR$0.12784+1.58%

In the fashion business today, the sale no longer marks the end of the product's journey—it's usually merely the beginning of a more involved process. With soaring return rates, particularly with the rise of online shopping, clothing retailers are coming to understand that reverse logistics is not only an operational imperative but also a strategic imperative.

Reverse logistics is a term used to describe the movement of products from the customer back to the retailer, and potentially back into the marketplace through resale, refurbishment, or recycling. In retail apparel, this encompasses size-related return handling, damaged products, customer dissatisfaction, and merchandise that is no longer required.

Fashion retail has some of the highest return rates across the industry, fueled by factors such as size discrepancies, color or fit errors, and the increased use of try-before-you-buy options.

Returns through e-commerce can average 30–40%, placing incredible pressure on the logistics process. If not managed effectively, these returns can create excessive costs, obsolete inventory, and adverse environmental effects. Customers increasingly anticipate free, simple, and quick returns as part of shopping, so reverse logistics needs to be as smooth and responsive as the forward supply chain.

A sound reverse logistics system in fashion begins at the return point. Shop owners should offer transparent, online-enabled return processes like web portals, automated shipping labels, and in-store returns.

When a returned product is received, it has to be inspected, sorted, and directed through the proper channel: resale, repair, recycling, or ethical disposal, as the case may be. Technology is the star of the show here: RFID tags and barcodes track returned products in real-time; AI software reads return patterns to identify root causes; and predictive analytics help companies better predict return sizes in advance and improve inventory management.

One of the most promising fields in reverse logistics is recommerce, the resale of gently used apparel. For those that are not repairable or resellable, textile recycling offers a sustainable solution. Material perhaps reprocessed to become insulation, recycled into new clothing, or turned into raw material, with landfill savings and reduced environmental footprint.

Cost efficiency is yet another critical aspect. Reverse logistics is definitely more expensive, but with practical design, in some cases, it can also generate value.

Advanced analytics can prevent returns by flagging troubled SKUs or misleading product descriptions, thereby reducing unnecessary returns. Even donations can contribute to tax benefits and reinforce a good brand reputation. Retailers who view reverse logistics as an opportunity, rather than a problem, can unlock new sources of revenue and foster stronger customer loyalty.

Forward-looking, reverse logistics will only become more relevant as sustainability legislation becomes more stringent and consumers become increasingly environmentally conscious. Brands that invest in nimble, data-driven reverse logistics models will be best placed to transition, capture value, and drive the way toward circular fashion. In the end, retail winners will be those that don't just move product forward well, but can also take the trip back—intelligently, carefully, and responsibly.

\

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1423+4.32%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:43
Partager
US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

PANews reported on September 18th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that, in addition to approving universal listing standards for commodity-based trust units , the SEC has also approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 index. The SEC also approved the listing and trading of PM-settled options on the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and the Mini-Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index, with expiration dates including third Fridays, non-standard expiration dates, and quarterly index expiration dates.
Union
U$0.014145-15.04%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005091-2.45%
Capverse
CAP$0.15692+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 07:18
Partager
Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Oracle ATG Commerce was the platform of record for large enterprises for many years. But the e-commerce game has changed, and now, speed, agility, and scalability are the name of the game.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.7205+3.74%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13185+2.73%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-2.18%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 04:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting