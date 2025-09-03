Despite Community Criticism, Ethereum Foundation Says It Will Convert 10,000 ETH via Centralized Exchanges

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) announced it will convert 10,000 ETH through centralized exchanges over several weeks this month to fund research and development, grants, and donations, saying the sales will be executed as multiple smaller orders rather than a single large transaction to reduce market impact. The transparency notice frames the conversions as part of […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/despite-community-criticism-ethereum-foundation-says-it-will-convert-10000-eth-via-centralized-exchanges/