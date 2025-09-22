Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin will appear on central bank balance sheets by 2030

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to CoinDesk, that Germany's Deutsche Bank reported on Monday that Bitcoin is expected to become a recognized reserve asset, similar to gold, within the next decade, though gold's current leading position in official reserves is likely to persist. The report shows that the US dollar still accounts for 57% of global reserves, but a trend of asset diversification is emerging, with China's holdings of US Treasuries decreasing by $57 billion in 2024 and cryptocurrency regulations tightening in major markets. Deutsche Bank believes that Bitcoin and gold, due to their scarcity and low correlation with other assets, will coexist as complementary tools to hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. Gold prices hit a new high of $3,763 per ounce on Monday, up over 40% year-to-date. Analysts at the bank noted that Bitcoin's volatility has long hindered its adoption as a reserve asset. However, in August, its 30-day volatility hit a record low, yet its price exceeded $123,500, indicating that it may be shedding its speculative nature. The bank believes that neither Bitcoin nor gold will likely replace the US dollar as a reserve asset, and that the process of adoption will be similar to that of gold, paving the way for regulation, macroeconomic trends, and time. PANews reported on September 22nd, according to CoinDesk, that Germany's Deutsche Bank reported on Monday that Bitcoin is expected to become a recognized reserve asset, similar to gold, within the next decade, though gold's current leading position in official reserves is likely to persist. The report shows that the US dollar still accounts for 57% of global reserves, but a trend of asset diversification is emerging, with China's holdings of US Treasuries decreasing by $57 billion in 2024 and cryptocurrency regulations tightening in major markets. Deutsche Bank believes that Bitcoin and gold, due to their scarcity and low correlation with other assets, will coexist as complementary tools to hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. Gold prices hit a new high of $3,763 per ounce on Monday, up over 40% year-to-date. Analysts at the bank noted that Bitcoin's volatility has long hindered its adoption as a reserve asset. However, in August, its 30-day volatility hit a record low, yet its price exceeded $123,500, indicating that it may be shedding its speculative nature. The bank believes that neither Bitcoin nor gold will likely replace the US dollar as a reserve asset, and that the process of adoption will be similar to that of gold, paving the way for regulation, macroeconomic trends, and time.