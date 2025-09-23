The post Deutsche Bank Shares Its 10-Year Prophecy for Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deutsche Bank predicted in its report that Bitcoin could be included in the official reserves of central banks along with gold within the next decade. However, the bank stated that gold will maintain its leadership in reserves for now. While the report noted that the US dollar still accounts for 57% of global reserves, it also highlighted signs of diversification. For example, China’s holdings in US Treasury bonds decreased by $57 billion by 2024. It also noted that momentum toward cryptocurrency regulation is strengthening in major markets. According to Deutsche Bank, Bitcoin and gold will continue to serve as complementary safe havens against inflation and geopolitical risks thanks to their scarcity and low correlation with other assets. The price of gold reached an all-time high of $3,763 an ounce today, gaining more than 40% since the beginning of the year. It was also noted that Bitcoin’s volatility, its biggest obstacle as a reserve asset, has decreased. In August, 30-day volatility fell to historic lows, while the Bitcoin price broke a new record, exceeding $123,500. Analysts believe this suggests the cryptocurrency is beginning to decouple from its speculative past. However, the bank stated that neither Bitcoin nor gold is likely to shake the dollar’s throne, and that governments will take steps to preserve monetary sovereignty. Deutsche Bank likens Bitcoin’s adoption to the historical journey of gold: first skepticism, then regulation, macroeconomic trends, and eventually, broad acceptance. The report states that as investors continue to seek alternatives to traditional assets, Bitcoin could transform from a speculative investment vehicle into a legitimate pillar of the global financial system. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/deutsche-bank-shares-its-10-year-prophecy-for-bitcoin/The post Deutsche Bank Shares Its 10-Year Prophecy for Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deutsche Bank predicted in its report that Bitcoin could be included in the official reserves of central banks along with gold within the next decade. However, the bank stated that gold will maintain its leadership in reserves for now. While the report noted that the US dollar still accounts for 57% of global reserves, it also highlighted signs of diversification. For example, China’s holdings in US Treasury bonds decreased by $57 billion by 2024. It also noted that momentum toward cryptocurrency regulation is strengthening in major markets. According to Deutsche Bank, Bitcoin and gold will continue to serve as complementary safe havens against inflation and geopolitical risks thanks to their scarcity and low correlation with other assets. The price of gold reached an all-time high of $3,763 an ounce today, gaining more than 40% since the beginning of the year. It was also noted that Bitcoin’s volatility, its biggest obstacle as a reserve asset, has decreased. In August, 30-day volatility fell to historic lows, while the Bitcoin price broke a new record, exceeding $123,500. Analysts believe this suggests the cryptocurrency is beginning to decouple from its speculative past. However, the bank stated that neither Bitcoin nor gold is likely to shake the dollar’s throne, and that governments will take steps to preserve monetary sovereignty. Deutsche Bank likens Bitcoin’s adoption to the historical journey of gold: first skepticism, then regulation, macroeconomic trends, and eventually, broad acceptance. The report states that as investors continue to seek alternatives to traditional assets, Bitcoin could transform from a speculative investment vehicle into a legitimate pillar of the global financial system. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/deutsche-bank-shares-its-10-year-prophecy-for-bitcoin/

Deutsche Bank Shares Its 10-Year Prophecy for Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 06:52
Moonveil
MORE$0.08534-3.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017119-4.64%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3782-7.53%
Major
MAJOR$0.1307-19.34%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17596-8.27%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08712-8.99%

Deutsche Bank predicted in its report that Bitcoin could be included in the official reserves of central banks along with gold within the next decade.

However, the bank stated that gold will maintain its leadership in reserves for now.

While the report noted that the US dollar still accounts for 57% of global reserves, it also highlighted signs of diversification. For example, China’s holdings in US Treasury bonds decreased by $57 billion by 2024. It also noted that momentum toward cryptocurrency regulation is strengthening in major markets.

According to Deutsche Bank, Bitcoin and gold will continue to serve as complementary safe havens against inflation and geopolitical risks thanks to their scarcity and low correlation with other assets. The price of gold reached an all-time high of $3,763 an ounce today, gaining more than 40% since the beginning of the year.

It was also noted that Bitcoin’s volatility, its biggest obstacle as a reserve asset, has decreased. In August, 30-day volatility fell to historic lows, while the Bitcoin price broke a new record, exceeding $123,500. Analysts believe this suggests the cryptocurrency is beginning to decouple from its speculative past.

However, the bank stated that neither Bitcoin nor gold is likely to shake the dollar’s throne, and that governments will take steps to preserve monetary sovereignty.

Deutsche Bank likens Bitcoin’s adoption to the historical journey of gold: first skepticism, then regulation, macroeconomic trends, and eventually, broad acceptance. The report states that as investors continue to seek alternatives to traditional assets, Bitcoin could transform from a speculative investment vehicle into a legitimate pillar of the global financial system.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/deutsche-bank-shares-its-10-year-prophecy-for-bitcoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-15.11%
Particl
PART$0.1969-3.10%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4636-8.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-7.24%
MetYa
MET$0.234-1.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-4.94%
READY
READY$0.01476+15.13%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.5-7.16%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22