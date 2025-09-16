Deutsche Börse crypto arm debuts custody-native settlement tool in Zurich

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/16 22:07
FUND
FUND$0.02-15.96%

Deutsche Börse’s subsidiary, Crypto Finance, is tackling a massive capital inefficiency plaguing institutional crypto. Its new AnchorNote solution seeks to eliminate the need to pre-fund exchange accounts, unlocking billions in frozen capital for Swiss traders.

Summary
  • Deutsche Börse’s Crypto Finance launches AnchorNote in Zurich to address capital inefficiencies.
  • The custody-native tool removes the need for pre-funded exchange accounts, unlocking capital for institutions.

According to a press release dated September 16, the Zurich-based firm has launched AnchorNote, a custody-native pledging solution developed in partnership with middleware provider BridgePort.

Crypto Finance said the system allows institutional clients to trade assets across multiple venues while the underlying collateral never leaves Crypto Finance’s regulated custody. The initial rollout is focused on the Swiss market, with European expansion planned next.

How AnchorNote rewires the trading workflow

AnchorNote functions by creating a dynamic link between Crypto Finance’s custody vault and the order books of multiple trading venues. BridgePort’s middleware acts as a neutral messaging hub, coordinating secure communications between the custodian and exchanges.

When a client wishes to trade, signals are routed through BridgePort to pre-allocate credit on an exchange, enabling execution. The actual assets, however, remain pledged as collateral within Crypto Finance’s secure, regulated custody throughout the entire process, only moving to settle the trade after execution.

Per the press release, this mechanism creates a seamless, end-to-end infrastructure that meets stringent institutional standards for security and operational risk.

The solution also supports rapid collateral reallocation, allowing traders to dynamically shift their pledged assets between connected venues via a user interface or a robust API, depending on their existing infrastructure.

Founded in Switzerland, Crypto Finance became part of Deutsche Börse Group following its acquisition in 2021. Since then, it has expanded its regulated footprint, securing approval from FINMA in Switzerland and BaFin in Germany, where it recently obtained a MiCAR license.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.582+1.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0922+12.49%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713+0.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
AaveToken
AAVE$292.9-1.44%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Polygon schedules network upgrade to support growing demand for stablecoins