Developers Sold Big Again in This Altcoin: They Sold $318 Million in the Last Two Years

According to on-chain data, a multi-signature wallet belonging to the Arbitrum Foundation recently transferred 10 million ARB (approximately $4.99 million) to Coinbase Prime.

The wallet in question unlocks an average of 15 million ARB from the Arbitrum Foundation’s vesting contract every month and sends 10 million of them to Coinbase Prime.

This process began in July 2023, and to date, a total of 414 million ARB have been unlocked. Of this, 350 million were transferred to Coinbase Prime. Based on these transfers, the total value reached approximately $318 million, with an average selling price of $0.91.

ARB price is currently trading at $0.4946 and is up 0.76% over the last 24 hours. The token reached an all-time high of $2.40 on January 12, 2024. Its lowest level was recorded at $0.245 on April 7, 2025; the current price is up 102% from that low.

Arbitrum, one of the most well-known Ethereum layer 2 networks, currently has approximately half of its maximum supply in circulation.

*This is not investment advice.

