Devin Williams Showing Some Well-Timed Improvement As Yankees Figure Out Their Bullpen

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 12:02
1
1$0.004439+343.90%
Waves
WAVES$1.1414+0.37%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0883+2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08633-0.70%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.4243-2.79%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000798-14.00%

New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Relief pitching might be among the more volatile areas if not the department offering the most volatility.

The Yankees are experiencing those turbulent tendencies with a bullpen ERA amongst the bottom in the sport and the worst bullpen ERA since Aug. 1. It is interesting to see since Aug. 1 was the day after the Yankees added David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird in three different trades from middling to bad National League teams.

Perhaps nobody in the Yankee bullpen is riding the turbulent waves like Devin Williams. Williams has appeared in 63 games spanning 58 innings and in the stretch the Yankees are struggling with the horrific bullpen ERA, he is contributing a 5.40 ERA, though that figure is ballooned by small samples.

For example, Williams allowed seven runs in a span of five outings in 4 2/3 innings between July 29-Aug. 8. Then he allowed one earned run in his next nine outings while pitching in differing degrees of leverage after being removed from the closer’s role for the second time.

The first time occurred April 27, two days after he allowed three runs in the ninth inning on April 25 in the first of eight Yankee losses to the Blue Jays. Upon being removed, Williams had one rough outing when he allowed three runs in a downpour against San Diego on May 5.

After that outing where he likely struggled to grip the ball properly, Williams had eight straight scoreless outings. He allowed two runs May 27 and had two more scoreless outings before Luke Weaver injured his hamstring warming up in Dodger Stadium June 1.

Williams moved back into the closer role and pitched 13 scoreless outings out of his final 15 outings before the All-Star break. Williams allowed runs in seven of his first nine outings after the break as the Yankees kept falling out of second place in the AL East.

All year, Williams has dealt with bumps in the road and speculation about where he goes after this season along with buzz about whether he is comfortable in New York.

Williams is up to five straight scoreless outings since allowing four runs two weeks ago in Houston. He pitched the eighth on Sept. 7 to allow the Yankees to hold off the Blue Jays in a game highlighted by Aaron Judge’s diving catch on George Springer’s sinking liner to end the fourth and Austin Wells making a strong throw to throw out a potential base stealer in the ninth.

Williams did not pitch for the next three games because the Yankees were blown out twice, including Sept. 9 in a massive bullpen meltdown by Fernando Cruz. After the Yankees won a blowout on Sept. 11 with certain people in the stands kind of paying attention, Williams was deployed twice in Boston and helped the Yankees gain more space in the wild card race by pitching the eighth.

In Minnesota, the Yankees experienced some shaky moments from the bullpen. On Monday in one of those games after a getaway night game teams might struggle in, Weaver allowed the Twins to turn a close game into a rout in an outing he described as “trash” and left him with a 12.00 ERA in a span of 11 appearances.

A night later after the Yankees left a nine-run lead diminish to a close game, Williams stabilized things, getting two strikeouts, including one of Byron Buxton. He helped the Yankees again on Wednesday by getting two outs with his changeup after allowing a hit.

What the Yankees may be seeing is a market correction for Williams, who is holding hitters to a .192 average with his signature changeup. Williams is still allowing career highs in hard hit percentage and exit velocity along with a career-low strikeout rate.

In a year when the volatility of the Yankee bullpen is more prevalent in some time, the Yankees will take any kind of upward trend as they figure out a pecking order or a circle of trust and it seems Williams may be starting to show what the Yankees anticipated when he was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin.

And the timing of Williams’ recent improvement may represent a good sign for the Yankees, who are still holding onto a glimmer of hope of winning the AL East while attempting to secure the first wild-card spot and homefield advantage.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/larryfleisher/2025/09/17/devin-williams-showing-some-well-timed-improvement-as-yankees-figure-out-their-bullpen/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

The US SEC on Wednesday approved new listing rules for major exchanges, paving the way for a surge of crypto spot exchange-traded funds. On Wednesday, the regulator voted to let Nasdaq, Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca adopt generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. The decision clears the final hurdle for asset managers seeking to launch spot ETFs tied to cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ether. In July, the SEC outlined how exchanges could bring new products to market under the framework. Asset managers and exchanges must now meet specific criteria, but will no longer need to undergo drawn-out case-by-case reviews. Solana And XRP Funds Seen to Be First In Line Under the new system, the time from filing to launch can shrink to as little as 75 days, compared with up to 240 days or more under the old rules. “This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for,” Bloomberg research analyst James Seyffart said on X, predicting a wave of new products in the coming months. The first filings likely to benefit are those tracking Solana and XRP, both of which have sat in limbo for more than a year. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the approval reflects a commitment to reduce barriers and foster innovation while maintaining investor protections. The move comes under the administration of President Donald Trump, which has signaled strong support for digital assets after years of hesitation during the Biden era. New Standards Replace Lengthy Reviews And Repeated Denials Until now, the commission reviewed each application separately, requiring one filing from the exchange and another from the asset manager. This dual process often dragged on for months and led to repeated denials. Even Bitcoin spot ETFs, finally approved in Jan. 2024, arrived only after years of resistance and a legal battle with Grayscale. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the streamlined rules could apply to any cryptocurrency with at least six months of futures trading on the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. That means more than a dozen tokens may now qualify for listing, potentially unleashing a new wave of altcoin ETFs. SEC Clears Grayscale Large Cap Fund Tracking CoinDesk 5 Index The SEC also approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index, including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano. Alongside this, it cleared the launch of options linked to the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and its mini contract, broadening the set of crypto-linked derivatives on regulated US markets. Analysts say the shift shows how far US policy has moved. Where once regulators resisted digital assets, the latest changes show a growing willingness to bring them into the mainstream financial system under established safeguards
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.78%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/18 12:40
Partager
FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released a statement on new cryptocurrency regulations. The intentions of these guidelines ought to be clear; they should provide a defined picture of what is considered legal and illegal for companies operating in crypto, allowing innovation while protecting consumers and upholding market integrity.  The move will be […]
Movement
MOVE$0.13+2.76%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01696+0.95%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 12:00
Partager
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.11881-0.96%
Threshold
T$0.01707+2.27%
GET
GET$0.008004-1.11%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

DeAgentAI releases new white paper, detailing $AIA token economics and staking model

Ether Machine Files S-4 for IPO via Dynamix Merger