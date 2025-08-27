DEX aggregator 1inch has integrated Solana

1inch launched swaps on Solana with Fusion protocol and MEV protection.

There are also plans to launch cross-chain swaps between the integrated blockchain and at least ten other networks.

Solana’s short blockchain time has become an advantage.

Decentralised aggregator 1inch has officially integrated with the Solana blockchain. Users now have access to over one million Solana tokens with favourable exchange rates, MEV (Maximum Extractable Value) swap protection and a user-friendly user interface.

The innovation includes the introduction of the Fusion protocol, which allows users to set desired transaction parameters, and professional market makers (resolvers) compete for the right to execute it according to the mechanics of a Dutch auction. Due to Solana’s short locking time, this provides better swap efficiency than slower networks.

Crosschain swaps between Solana and more than a dozen other networks are expected to launch in the coming months.

In addition, developers already have access to Solana through six APIs on the 1inch Developer Portal – Swap API, Balance API, Token API, Spot Price API, Transaction Gateway API and Gas Price API.

The 1inch team noted that Solana has become «an important node in 1inch’s vision for global DeFi integration».

Over the past three months, blockchain has surpassed Ethereum in terms of DEX trading volume ($539bn), number of transactions (5bn) and active addresses (228m), the aggregator said in a statement.

Recall that 1inch co-founders Anton Bukov and Sergey Kuntz announced plans to integrate with Solana in December 2024.

In March 2025, the aggregator started co-operation with Linea, a second-tier zkEVM network from Consensys.