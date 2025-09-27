The post Dexari Announces $1 Million Cash Prize Trading Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, a month-long trading competition that begins on October 1st, has been announced by Dexari, the first mobile self-custodial trading platform powered by Hyperliquid. Performance is the most important factor because rankings are solely based on return. While providing seasoned traders with a defined field to compete at the top level, the structure is made to be easy for novices. The prize pool starts at a maximum of $1 million, with $100,000 USDC as the initial amount and increasing by $50,000 USDC for every $1 billion in total contest trading volume. 35% of the entire prize fund, which can grow to $350,000 USDC if trading volume increases, will be awarded to the winner. There is no admission charge. During the competition period, qualified traders will receive twice the number of Dexari Points. Hyperliquid Names, Hypio, PiP, Pear Protocol, Otties, Locals Only, Hyperpie, and Racks are among the Hyperliquid ecosystem partners that provide participants with side awards in addition to the primary prize pool win, generating even more chances for success. By installing the Dexari app and creating an account here, traders can participate in the competition. “Dexari is about bringing professional-grade trading features to users through an easy-to-use self-custodial mobile app,” says Chuck Bradford, CEO and Co Founder of Dexari. “With the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, traders have a clear stage to showcase performance, while affiliates can empower their communities to participate and grow alongside us.” Advertisement &nbsp Launching an Affiliate Program Against the Competition The… The post Dexari Announces $1 Million Cash Prize Trading Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, a month-long trading competition that begins on October 1st, has been announced by Dexari, the first mobile self-custodial trading platform powered by Hyperliquid. Performance is the most important factor because rankings are solely based on return. While providing seasoned traders with a defined field to compete at the top level, the structure is made to be easy for novices. The prize pool starts at a maximum of $1 million, with $100,000 USDC as the initial amount and increasing by $50,000 USDC for every $1 billion in total contest trading volume. 35% of the entire prize fund, which can grow to $350,000 USDC if trading volume increases, will be awarded to the winner. There is no admission charge. During the competition period, qualified traders will receive twice the number of Dexari Points. Hyperliquid Names, Hypio, PiP, Pear Protocol, Otties, Locals Only, Hyperpie, and Racks are among the Hyperliquid ecosystem partners that provide participants with side awards in addition to the primary prize pool win, generating even more chances for success. By installing the Dexari app and creating an account here, traders can participate in the competition. “Dexari is about bringing professional-grade trading features to users through an easy-to-use self-custodial mobile app,” says Chuck Bradford, CEO and Co Founder of Dexari. “With the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, traders have a clear stage to showcase performance, while affiliates can empower their communities to participate and grow alongside us.” Advertisement &nbsp Launching an Affiliate Program Against the Competition The…

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

The Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, a month-long trading competition that begins on October 1st, has been announced by Dexari, the first mobile self-custodial trading platform powered by Hyperliquid. Performance is the most important factor because rankings are solely based on return. While providing seasoned traders with a defined field to compete at the top level, the structure is made to be easy for novices.

The prize pool starts at a maximum of $1 million, with $100,000 USDC as the initial amount and increasing by $50,000 USDC for every $1 billion in total contest trading volume. 35% of the entire prize fund, which can grow to $350,000 USDC if trading volume increases, will be awarded to the winner.

There is no admission charge. During the competition period, qualified traders will receive twice the number of Dexari Points. Hyperliquid Names, Hypio, PiP, Pear Protocol, Otties, Locals Only, Hyperpie, and Racks are among the Hyperliquid ecosystem partners that provide participants with side awards in addition to the primary prize pool win, generating even more chances for success. By installing the Dexari app and creating an account here, traders can participate in the competition.

“Dexari is about bringing professional-grade trading features to users through an easy-to-use self-custodial mobile app,” says Chuck Bradford, CEO and Co Founder of Dexari. “With the Gladiator Arena: ROI Trading Competition, traders have a clear stage to showcase performance, while affiliates can empower their communities to participate and grow alongside us.”

Launching an Affiliate Program Against the Competition

The competition will coincide with the launch of Dexari’s affiliate program, which will enable communities to expand and generate revenue while competing. Through a two-tiered referral scheme, affiliates can get up to 80% of Dexari trading fees from customers they have introduced, and the top trader’s referrer will receive $10,000 USDC.

Participants are urged to bring their network into the competition, help them begin trading on Dexari, and receive a portion of the lifetime fees they earn. This makes the goal very obvious. With precise tracking of trade volumes, commissions earned, tier status, and referral activities, rewards may be claimed within the app.

Interested users can apply here to become a member of the Dexari Affiliate Program.

Product Momentum for Dexari

Since its July 23, 2025, launch on the App Store and Play Store, Dexari has executed over 150,000 orders altogether, with a cumulative trading volume of over $1.5 billion.

During Token 2049 in Singapore from September 30 to October 3 and DevConnect in Argentina from November 12 to 17, Dexari will be present to meet with traders, affiliates, and partners.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/dexari-announces-1-million-cash-prize-trading-competition/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
