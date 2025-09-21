The post DEXE approaches $15 as buyers lurk: Is a 45% rally in danger? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What fueled DEXE’s 45% surge to a 3-month high? Aggressive whale accumulation in both spot and Futures markets, supported by AgentBound Tokens launch and TheONETradeAI integration. What risks could cap DEXE’s rally? Rising spot inflows of $450K hint at retail profit-taking, which could increase selling pressure and trigger a retracement. DeXe [DEXE] surged 45.5 %  to a 3-month high of $12.68 before slightly retracing to $12.47 as of this writing.  Over the same period, the altcoin’s market cap surged 36%, reaching a 3-month high of $1.04 billion, indicating steady capital inflow.  But is this the start of something bigger, or a mere technical bounce? DeXe whale activity skyrockets  After the recent launch of AgentBound Tokens and the integration with TheONETradeAI, DEXE faced substantial accumulation from retail and whales.  In fact, whales have dominated the market over the past week, as evidenced by Spot Average Order Size Data from CryptoQuant.  Source: CryptoQuant Big Whale Orders rose for seven consecutive days, suggesting that whales were aggressively active in the market.  Interestingly, upon examining the buy and sell activity, AMBCrypto determined that these whales have been accumulating.  In fact, over the past five days, the altcoin has recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta. According to Coinalyze, Dexe saw 651.97k in Buy Volume compared to 624k in Sell Volume on the 21st of September.  Source: Coinalyze As a result, the altcoin recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta of 27k, a clear sign of retail accumulation in the spot market.  In the Futures, even more extreme Besides, whales have also been highly active in taking strategic Futures positions. Futures Average Order Size data from CryptoQuant showed that Dexe has recorded Big Whale Orders for seven consecutive days.  Source: CryptoQuant When large orders are executed here, it suggests increased participation from whales. The Futures Taker CVD… The post DEXE approaches $15 as buyers lurk: Is a 45% rally in danger? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What fueled DEXE’s 45% surge to a 3-month high? Aggressive whale accumulation in both spot and Futures markets, supported by AgentBound Tokens launch and TheONETradeAI integration. What risks could cap DEXE’s rally? Rising spot inflows of $450K hint at retail profit-taking, which could increase selling pressure and trigger a retracement. DeXe [DEXE] surged 45.5 %  to a 3-month high of $12.68 before slightly retracing to $12.47 as of this writing.  Over the same period, the altcoin’s market cap surged 36%, reaching a 3-month high of $1.04 billion, indicating steady capital inflow.  But is this the start of something bigger, or a mere technical bounce? DeXe whale activity skyrockets  After the recent launch of AgentBound Tokens and the integration with TheONETradeAI, DEXE faced substantial accumulation from retail and whales.  In fact, whales have dominated the market over the past week, as evidenced by Spot Average Order Size Data from CryptoQuant.  Source: CryptoQuant Big Whale Orders rose for seven consecutive days, suggesting that whales were aggressively active in the market.  Interestingly, upon examining the buy and sell activity, AMBCrypto determined that these whales have been accumulating.  In fact, over the past five days, the altcoin has recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta. According to Coinalyze, Dexe saw 651.97k in Buy Volume compared to 624k in Sell Volume on the 21st of September.  Source: Coinalyze As a result, the altcoin recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta of 27k, a clear sign of retail accumulation in the spot market.  In the Futures, even more extreme Besides, whales have also been highly active in taking strategic Futures positions. Futures Average Order Size data from CryptoQuant showed that Dexe has recorded Big Whale Orders for seven consecutive days.  Source: CryptoQuant When large orders are executed here, it suggests increased participation from whales. The Futures Taker CVD…

DEXE approaches $15 as buyers lurk: Is a 45% rally in danger?

2025/09/21
Key Takeaways

What fueled DEXE’s 45% surge to a 3-month high?

Aggressive whale accumulation in both spot and Futures markets, supported by AgentBound Tokens launch and TheONETradeAI integration.

What risks could cap DEXE’s rally?

Rising spot inflows of $450K hint at retail profit-taking, which could increase selling pressure and trigger a retracement.

DeXe [DEXE] surged 45.5 %  to a 3-month high of $12.68 before slightly retracing to $12.47 as of this writing. 

Over the same period, the altcoin’s market cap surged 36%, reaching a 3-month high of $1.04 billion, indicating steady capital inflow. 

But is this the start of something bigger, or a mere technical bounce?

DeXe whale activity skyrockets 

After the recent launch of AgentBound Tokens and the integration with TheONETradeAI, DEXE faced substantial accumulation from retail and whales. 

In fact, whales have dominated the market over the past week, as evidenced by Spot Average Order Size Data from CryptoQuant. 

Source: CryptoQuant

Big Whale Orders rose for seven consecutive days, suggesting that whales were aggressively active in the market. 

Interestingly, upon examining the buy and sell activity, AMBCrypto determined that these whales have been accumulating. 

In fact, over the past five days, the altcoin has recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta. According to Coinalyze, Dexe saw 651.97k in Buy Volume compared to 624k in Sell Volume on the 21st of September. 

Source: Coinalyze

As a result, the altcoin recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta of 27k, a clear sign of retail accumulation in the spot market. 

In the Futures, even more extreme

Besides, whales have also been highly active in taking strategic Futures positions. Futures Average Order Size data from CryptoQuant showed that Dexe has recorded Big Whale Orders for seven consecutive days. 

Source: CryptoQuant

When large orders are executed here, it suggests increased participation from whales. The Futures Taker CVD data further evidenced this fact. 

According to CryptoQuant, the Futures market has shown Taker Dominance, suggesting these whales have been actively accumulating. 

Source: CryptoQuant

Such increased whale activity in spot and Futures market showed firm market conviction from large players. Historically, increased accumulation from whales has preceded higher prices. 

Retail profit-taking could spoil the party

Unsurprisingly, after DeXe broke out and reached a three-month high, investors who have been underwater decided to cash out. 

Source: CoinGlass

According to CoinDlass, DEXE’sSpot Netflow surged to a three-month high of $450k, reflecting strong inflow. Increased selling activity causes downward pressure on an asset, a prelude to lower prices.

Can the momentum hold?

According to AMBCrypto’s analysis, DeXe rallied as demand from whales soared across the spot and Futures markets.

As a result, the altcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) surged to 91, reaching the overbought zone as of this writing. Likewise, its Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) jumped to 0.12, further validating the buyer’s dominance.

Source: TradingView

Typically, when these indicators reach such extreme levels, it signals strong upward momentum driven by buyers but also warns of looming volatility.

That said, if demand holds, especially from whales, DEXE’s uptrend will continue, and target to break $15 resistance level.

However, if momentum fades and sellers overwhelm the market, downward pressure will see a retrace to $9.5, with $8.6 as a key support level.

