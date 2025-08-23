‘Dexter’ Prequel Series Canceled After Initial Renewal, Report Says

Patrick Gibson in “Dexter: Original Sin.” Paramount+/Showtime/Frank Ockenfels

Dexter: Original Sin — Paramount+ and Showtime’s 2024 prequel series to the original Dexter — is being canceled despite a Season 2 renewal by Paramount earlier this year.

Starring Patrick Gibson as the young Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as his police detective father, Harry, Dexter: Original Sin consisted of 10 episodes on Paramount+ and Showtime and ran from December 2024 to February 2025. Original Dexter star Michael C. Hall reprised his role in voice only as the series’ narrator.

Now, following the recent release of the Dexter sequel series Dexter: Resurrection, Dexter: Original Sin is not moving forward to its planned second season at Paramount+, sources told Variety. The news comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering that the crime thriller was renewed for a second season in April.

In addition to chronicling Dexter as a 20-year-old in Dexter: Original Sin, the series revealed more of the vigilante serial killer’s backstory. Like the original Dexter series — which ran on cable’s Showtime for eight seasons from 2006-2013 — Dexter: Original Sin was largley set at the Miami Metro Police Department. In the original series, Dexter was a forensics technician who targeted the most heinous of criminals.

Dexter: Original Sin portrayed many of the original Dexter series’ characters in their younger years, including Dexter’s sister Debra (Molly Brown), and Miami Metro detectives Maria LaGuerta (Christina Milian) and Angel Batista (James Martinez) and forensic tech Vince Masuka (Alex Shimizu).

Patrick Dempsey also starred in Dexter: Original Sin as Capt. Aaron Spencer, while Sarah Michelle Gellar played Miami Metro’s CSI Chief Tanya Martin.

Michael C Hall in “Dexter: Resurrection.” Paramont+/Showtime

What Is The Status Of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’?

After appearing in the first sequel series Dexter: New Blood in 2021, Michael C. Hall reprised Dexter Morgan once again for the continuation of the story in Dexter: Resurrection, which had a two-episode premiere on Paramount+ on July 11 and Showtime on July 13.

Like Dexter: New Blood and Dexter: Original Sin, the new Dexter series consists of 10 episodes.

While Dexter: Resurrection has not yet been renewed for a second season, Variety said it has learned that Paramount+ will soon put together a writer’s room for a possible second season. The slicing of Dexter: Original Sin from the Paramount+ and Showtime slate comes in the wake of Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance Media.

Dexter: Resurrection will wrap up its 10-episode run on Sept. 5. The new series is set in New York City, where Dexter has tracked down his grown son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), who has previously displayed the same serial killer tendencies as his father.

Clyde Phillips, who created Dexter, Dexter: New Blood and Dexter: Original Sin, is also the creator and showrunner of Dexter: Resurrection.

David Zayas — who starred opposite Hall as Det. Angel Batista in the original Dexter series and was a recurring character in Dexter: New Blood — also stars in Dexter: Resurrection. James Remar reprises his role of Harry Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, as he continues to live in Dexter’s subconcious.

In Dexter: Resurrection, Dexter assumes the identity of a serial killer who murders ride-share drivers and subsequently is invited to the estate of Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage). Prater is a billionaire philanthropist who secretly collects trophies from famous serial killers and hosts gatherings for the most prolific of them.

On occasion, flashback footage depicting Patrick Gibson from Dexter: Original Sin is used in Dexter: Resurrection. The new series’ premiere attracted 4.4 million cross-platform viewers on Paramount+ and Showtime in its first week, Variety reported.

