Did Cardano's Hoskinson Make Deals With Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/25 16:32
Charles Hoskinson Confirms XRP Integration and Midnight Airdrop for Holders

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has broken his silence on a potential collaboration with Ripple. In his latest Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on YouTube, Hoskinson revealed that he met with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and had a “great” conversation. Could this be the inception of a new partnership?

Hoskinson’s Step Towards XRP & Ripple

Cardano founder revealed that he joined a roundtable with the Federal Reserve, Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov, Solana Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko, Ilya from Near Protocol, and Ripple’s Garlinghouse. His discussion with other leaders was mainly focused on how different blockchain projects could work together in the future.

Hoskinson’s remarks suggested that Cardano and Ripple might explore ways to connect their platforms and communities.

He said, “I had a great conversation with Brad (Garlinghouse) about XRP. Lace (Cardano wallet) will support XRP until the end of the year. I’d love to do a joint event with some of the XRP guys, maybe John Deaton and a few others.”

He confirmed that the wallet would continue its multichain journey with XRP until the end of 2025, allowing users to store, send, and receive XRP through the Cardano blockchain wallet. This development is a part of Cardano’s broader strategy, which has already included assets like Bitcoin.

Shift in Hoskinson’s Stance on XRP 

Before the disclosure of the new possible collaboration, there was a long-standing feud between Hoskinson and the XRP community. In late 2023, Hoskinson reaffirmed his stance against any possible partnership with XRP, calling the community “toxic and petty.” He also accused the members of XRP of harassing him. 

However, he later publicly apologized to the XRP community while also expressing the desire to collaborate. Earlier this year, Hoskinson defended the inclusion of XRP in the US strategic reserve. He also favorably spoke about Ripple’s potential purchase of stablecoin giant Circle.

Cardano Founder’s Views on CLARITY and Interest Rate

In his podcast, Hoskinson predicted that the Fed would cut interest rates, and then the CLARITY Act would come. He expressed, “The CLARITY Act is coming along very well, with a comprehensive draft likely by the end of September and hopefully signed into law in October.”

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
The post Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As 2025 unfolds, crypto investors are aggressively searching for the best crypto presale opportunities—projects with high upside, strong communities, and tokenomics that outperform the market’s heavyweights. While Ethereum, Cardano, and even Dogecoin are making headlines for institutional growth and protocol upgrades, one lesser-known project is quietly dominating early-stage investor interest. MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as the best crypto presale of 2025, with analysts forecasting a potential 8,500% ROI from its current presale price. MAGACOIN FINANCE is shaping up to be the next viral success—and potentially a serious competitor to long-standing giants like ETH, ADA, and DOGE. Ethereum: Strong Institutional Growth, But Slower Gains Ahead Ethereum remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and its position is secure thanks to massive institutional adoption. As of August 2025, Ethereum is trading near $4,200, reflecting a strong 41% surge over the past month. Despite recent price volatility and profit-taking, analysts from Standard Chartered expect ETH to reach $7,500 by year-end, while Fundstrat’s Tom Lee projects $15,000 by December. However, ETH’s large market cap and slower-moving price action mean it’s less likely to deliver exponential short-term gains. Cardano: ADA’s Institutional Entry Is Accelerating Cardano is entering a pivotal moment in its history, and many are considering it among the best crypto investment options for 2025. Now classified as a commodity under the U.S.Clarity Act, ADA is no longer held back by regulatory ambiguity. Grayscale’s pending ADA ETF is expected to be approved this year, and institutional custodians already manage over $1.2 billion worth of ADA. Whales have moved over 200 million ADA into private wallets in August alone, and daily on-chain activity remains robust at 2.6 million transactions. Cardano’s ecosystem is growing, with DeFi TVL nearing $349 million. Still, despite its strong fundamentals, ADA’s price remains tethered to $0.55–$0.80 levels, far below its previous…
Bitcoin Swift confirms early August 30 launch with 166% APY and huge bonus rewards, overtaking ETH ETF buzz and breaking momentum charts.
