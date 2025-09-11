Did Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Leave World Liberty Financial (WLFI)? He Made a Statement

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 12:37
Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, made a statement after being removed from the board of directors of ALT 5 Sigma, a cryptocurrency company affiliated with the treasury of World Liberty Financial (WLFI).

Trump stated in a post on social media platform X that he had not withdrawn from the project and had only been transferred to a “board observer” position in accordance with Nasdaq’s listing rules.

Eric Trump tweeted, “That’s right! I am 1000% committed to WLFI and will do my best to redefine the future of finance.”

It was previously revealed that the Trump Organization-backed crypto deal was quietly revised weeks after its announcement. While Eric Trump was initially scheduled to join the ALT 5 Sigma board, that plan was changed after the company held discussions with Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, a Trump-linked LLC reportedly owns approximately 38% of World Liberty Financial, also holds 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, and is entitled to approximately 75% of the token sale proceeds.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/did-donald-trumps-son-eric-trump-leave-world-liberty-financial-wlfi-he-made-a-statement/

