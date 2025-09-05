Did Ethereum Price Rally Too Fast? Experienced Traders Turn To This New Altcoin As The Next Big Thing In Crypto

2025/09/05
2025/09/05 20:00
Ethereum’s price rally has sparked debate, with some traders warning it may have run too hot too quickly. While ETH still dominates as the leading smart contract platform, many experienced investors are shifting focus to Rollblock, a live iGaming ecosystem with real revenue powering its tokenomics.

With $11.5 million already raised in presale and a deflationary model rewarding holders, Rollblock is emerging as the next big thing in crypto, and is tipped for explosive growth in 2025.

Rollblock Emerges as 2025’s Best Long-Term Crypto

Rollblock has quickly evolved from a quiet presale into one of the most talked-about altcoins of 2025, with analysts now suggesting it could fuel returns of up to 5,000% by early 2026.

Unlike projects driven by hype, Rollblock is already live and thriving as a blockchain-based gaming platform. The site has processed over $15 million in wagers from 55,000 players despite still being in presale. Traders view the price of $0.068 per token as a rare entry into a low-cap gem with real adoption.

The platform’s power lies in RBLK’s tokenomics. Every wager funds weekly buybacks using a portion of the site’s revenue, with 60% of tokens permanently burned and 40% redistributed to stakers, generating yields of up to 30% APY. The deflationary cycle ensures adoption grows the platform, compounds scarcity and builds predictable passive income for holders.

Beyond the mechanics, Rollblock delivers a top-tier gaming experience to users. The platform’s crypto gaming ecosystem features over 12,000 titles spanning poker, roulette, crash games, and Web3 exclusives. The sportsbook, which streams fixtures from LaLiga, NBA, and UFC, has attracted a fresh wave of sports bettors, increasing transaction flow and platform stickiness.

Analysts point to the following reasons as the key drivers of the bold 5,000% forecast:

  • $11.5M already raised in presale, proving strong demand
  • Weekly supply burns alongside revenue-backed rewards
  • Easy fiat and crypto onramps for mass accessibility
  • VIP perks, rakebacks, and transparent on-chain betting data

By merging blockchain transparency with mainstream entertainment, Rollblock is poised to become the growth engine many believe could define the next bull cycle.

Ethereum Price Holds Near Key Support as Traders Weigh Next Move

The Ethereum price is trading around $4,389, sitting near support inside its long-term ascending channel. Experts note that the coming sessions may prove decisive. A rebound could send ETH back toward $5,000, while a breakdown risks dragging the price toward $3,800, dampening overall sentiment.

Source

On-chain data shows firm investor conviction. Analyst Ali noted that 500,000 ETH—worth over $2.1 billion—was pulled from centralized exchanges in just a week, suggesting holders are positioning for longer timeframes.

However, futures markets are flashing caution. CoinGlass data reveals $56.7 million in liquidations over 24 hours, with $22.7 million in longs and $34 million in shorts. Funding rates across exchanges remain muted, even as ETH recently touched $4,900. This signals that traders are not aggressively piling into leveraged longs, leaving Ethereum at a crossroads where spot demand must hold to maintain momentum.

Rollblock Tipped as 2025’s Best Crypto Presale

While Ethereum continues its steady climb, Rollblock poses more significant upside potential. Priced at just $0.068, RBLK has already raised $11.5 million, backed by a live iGaming ecosystem that channels platform revenue directly into its tokenomics. Here is how the tokens compare:

MetricsRollblock (RBLK)Ethereum (ETH)
Current price$0.068 (presale price)$4,389
Key featureEthereum-based, revenue-backed crypto gamingLargest Layer 1 ecosystem, high developer activity
Price growth500% presale price growth83% price growth on its yearly chart
Investor Outlook5,000% price forecast$5,000 price forecast

Every wager powers buybacks and permanent burns, while staking rewards flow straight to holders. With adoption scaling across 12,000+ games, analysts now see Rollblock as a true 2025 wild card, with forecasts pointing to gains of up to 5,000% by early 2026.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132052+2.47%
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
