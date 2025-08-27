Did Gap’s KATSEYE Denim Ad Just Up Sydney Sweeney And American Eagle In Showcasing Great Jeans?

KATSEYE featured in Gap denim, for the retailers newest ad campaign ‘Better in Denim’ Courtesy: Gap

Is the verdict still out on who has great jeans? If so, a new player has entered the chat.

Gap’s “Better in Denim” campaign nods to the early aughts and the return of low-rise denim with a 90-second spot that has gotten over 23 million plays on TikTok to date, and it isn’t losing steam. To accomplish this, they tapped global girl group KATSEYE to be the heart and soul of Y2K-inspired content that feels both fresh and free, tipping its cap to the brand’s heritage in dance and visual identity, particularly with their monochromatic background. All of this happens with the movement, jumping, dancing, and swaying in the denim, showcasing the flexibility and mobility that can be achievedin the clothes.

Who is KATSEYE?

KATSEYE, a dance group that debuted in 2023 on Netflix’s Dream Academy. Known for their viral dances and for their ability to bridge and connect cultures through a K-pop lens, KATSEYE’s built a global following of more than 20 million people across various social channels. In June 2024, their single ‘Touch’ became a popular anthem on TikTok. One year later, their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, hit number 4 on the Billboard 200, establishing them as a global pop act.

KATSEYE is the embodiment of youthful diversity, style, and individuality that Gap has long sought to champion. Beyond their asceticism, the six members of the group – Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung – hail from different countries, including the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States.

For the brand, this campaign has generated over 100 times Gap’s usual 2025 engagement rates, outperforming previous campaigns , such as ‘Feels Like Gap’. For KATSEYE, this moment is somewhat a manifestation of their evolving presence in fashion, having appeared at Coach’s 2025 Spring-Summer New York Fashion Week show and in Fendi’s April 2025 centennial campaign.

KATSEYE on stage at “The Debut: Dream Academy” – Live Finale at XR Studios on November 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images

Subtle Shade At American Eagle?

This rollout didn’t happen in a vacuum.

In many ways, this spot is an overt and covert response to rival American Eagle Outfitters and their recently publicized jeans campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney.

Last month, American Eagle came in hot with a series of ads featuring one of America’s most popular rising stars. Actress Sydney Sweeney, 27, launched her new collaboration with the retailer, titled ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’. While intended to celebrate “all-American denim,” critics accused it of being oversexualized and even drawing a genetic innuendo. The backlash was swift, with users labeling it “rage-bait marketing,” ultimately sparking a social media firestorm.

From the South China Morning Post to the Daily Mail, and Vanity Fair to NPR – outlets across time zones, age brackets, and industry verticals all chimed in on their thoughts, perspectives, and symbolism of the ad. On social media, the ad became the talk of TikTok, X and Instagram with influencers and everyday people eager to record videos to share their opinion, all while replaying the advertisement for their users to see, of course. Even the President commented!

What’s all the talk about?

The pun/double entendre of language between genes and jeans, the intersection of visual identity and sex appeal, and the pretty privilege of “traditional” beauty.

Where American Eagle danced on the line of controversy, Gap navigated in a different direction, built on joy, movement, and inclusivity. The use of Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ as the soundtrack — “Damn right, it’s better than yours” — seemed to put some weight on their jab at American Eagle.

Sydney Sweeney overlooks herself in her latest campaign for American Eagle. COURTESY: American Eagle Instagram

The Competition Is Healthy

With America locked in a cultural battle that shows no signs of letting up, this moment provides fertile opportunities for brands and talent alike to express their points of view and their perspectives on the topics of the day through creativity, commercial endeavors, and social media in ways that previous generations could not.

Talking back and forth through the aperture of public opinion is not only smart, but it also allows the conversation to be adjusted, built upon, and crafted to target different audiences through new angles of relevance.

Seeing Gap Inc. come in with their full range of denim – from low-cut to high-rise and skinny to baggy – made their spot talk not only to the American Eagle campaign, but in some way talk through it, screaming diversity without saying one word at all.

I look forward to the next round, and may the creatives with the best jeans win.