Did Strategy’s Saylor Just Make Elon Musk Reference for Bitcoin?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:55
U
U$0.00975-4.59%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014962+1.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,842.61+1.42%
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS$0.025674-0.71%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.6153+1.34%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001045+1.06%

Michael Saylor has added a new layer to his ongoing Bitcoin narrative, this time with a Roman twist. In a post shared with his followers, he styled himself as “Bitcoin Maximus,” attaching an image where he appears in full classical attire against a backdrop that looks straight out of the Roman Empire. 

The post has some resemblance to what Elon Musk, Tesla founder and world’s richest man, did this year in May. As a reminder, Musk changed his X profile name to “Kekius Maximus” as a nod to meme culture, and it got a lot of reactions before he took it down.

You Might Also Like

Saylor’s version is a whole other ball game. The playful caption hides a balance sheet that puts most institutions in the same category to shame. 

Bitcoin empire of Strategy and Saylor

Strategy now has 632,457 BTC, adding another 3,081 coins this week, with an average cost of $73,527 per coin. That is an investment of about $46.5 billion and a market value of almost $71.5 billion. That puts the company’s profits at over 53%, even with all the ups and downs we have seen this cycle. 

Not many companies, if any, have tied their corporate future so closely to Bitcoin.

You Might Also Like

The Roman reference, whether or not it was intentionally aligned with Musk’s earlier rebranding, plays into Saylor’s larger image-building strategy. Saylor is not just another passing character in crypto’s meme culture; he is the self-appointed defender of a digital empire that he is still growing.

Source: https://u.today/did-strategys-saylor-just-make-elon-musk-reference-for-bitcoin

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00658-12.60%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Partager
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,842.62+1.42%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-1.32%
RedStone
RED$0.4239-1.41%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Partager
Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
Startup
STARTUP$0.012556+44.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0694+2.05%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"