Did You Catch These 4 Altcoins on the Crypto Dip??

Par : Medium
2025/08/26 00:17
CATCH
CATCH$0.0371-4.62%
Dominalt
8 min read
·
1 day ago

--

Share

TGIF and happy Friday. The market unfortunately is bleeding right now. If you’re new to this space, it may look scary, but at least in my opinion, these dips don’t come around that often. History has shown that they do create the biggest opportunities once the dust has settled kind of thing.

That means that the next four, five, maybe six weeks could lead to some market conditions that may worsen in the meantime. But after that the best of the best altcoins out there will do very well again if history is any indication.

The question is therefore which altcoins are worth buying right now because what I just said doesn’t apply as a blanket statement to all of them. Only the best of the best will really outperform. As usual, we’ve done the research guys and today I am breaking down four very solid altcoin picks that are most likely to make those serious move when the market finally does recover.

ONDO Finance

Let’s kick off here with Ondo Finance, ticker of course, Ondo. If you’re not paying attention to Ondo, you’re likely missing out on the RWA narrative, real world assets, which is very much about to…

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
B
B$0.56634+3.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09751-3.66%
RWAX
APP$0.002925+1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Partager
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,496.57-1.89%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08886+4.99%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13865--%
Partager
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Partager
Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims

John Deaton, the well-known attorney from the XRP community, believes the company’s shares could break out in spectacular fashion if […] The post Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.01342-0.14%
XRP
XRP$2.9555-3.36%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01624+0.86%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/26 00:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Polkadot Price Prediction: Short and Long-Term Targets