PANews reported on September 24th that DigiFT, a licensed Singapore-based crypto exchange, announced a partnership with HashGlobal to provide qualified and institutional investors with a compliant tokenized access to BNB, the core asset of the BNB blockchain ecosystem. The fund, established as a professional fund registered with the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVIFSC), will generate returns through long-term holding of BNB. The fund also participates in BNB ecosystem-related activities, such as Launchpool mining and airdrops, with the proceeds distributed as dividends. The fund, strategically supported by YZiLabs, will further promote the adoption of BNB in traditional finance.

DigiFT and Hash Global Launch Tokenized Fund, Providing Compliant Investment Options for BNB

Par : PANews
2025/09/25 10:00
PANews reported on September 24th that DigiFT, a licensed Singapore-based crypto exchange, announced a partnership with HashGlobal to provide qualified and institutional investors with a compliant tokenized access to BNB, the core asset of the BNB blockchain ecosystem. The fund, established as a professional fund registered with the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVIFSC), will generate returns through long-term holding of BNB. The fund also participates in BNB ecosystem-related activities, such as Launchpool mining and airdrops, with the proceeds distributed as dividends. The fund, strategically supported by YZiLabs, will further promote the adoption of BNB in traditional finance.

