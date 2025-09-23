The post Digital Asset Funds Surge with $1.9 Billion Inflows Amid Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 22, 2025 09:47 Digital asset funds experience $1.9 billion inflows following a Federal Reserve rate cut, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading. Total assets under management reach new heights. In a significant development for the digital asset market, investment products saw robust inflows amounting to $1.9 billion last week. This surge follows a pivotal interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, described as a “hawkish cut,” according to CoinShares. Market Response to Federal Reserve’s Decision The Federal Reserve’s decision initially met with cautious investor sentiment. However, as the week progressed and markets absorbed the implications for digital assets, inflows gained momentum. Notably, $746 million was funneled into the market on Thursday and Friday alone, elevating total assets under management (AuM) to a year-to-date high of $40.4 billion. Regional and Asset-Specific Inflows The United States dominated regional inflows, contributing $1.8 billion. Germany, Switzerland, and Brazil followed with $51.6 million, $47.3 million, and $9.3 million, respectively. Despite the overall positive trend, Hong Kong experienced minor outflows of $3.1 million. Bitcoin (BTC) led the inflow tally with $977 million, while Ethereum (ETH) followed closely with $772 million. The year-to-date inflows for Ethereum have reached a record $12.6 billion, pushing its total AuM to an all-time high of $40.3 billion. Meanwhile, short-bitcoin investment products faced challenges, with $3.5 million in outflows, reducing their total AuM to a multi-year low of $83 million. Other Noteworthy Inflows Solana (SOL) and XRP also attracted significant investor interest, with inflows of $127.3 million and $69.4 million, respectively. The positive sentiment towards these digital assets is indicative of a broader market confidence following the Fed’s rate adjustment. Overall, the digital asset market appears to be on a path to match or even exceed last year’s inflows of $48.6… The post Digital Asset Funds Surge with $1.9 Billion Inflows Amid Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 22, 2025 09:47 Digital asset funds experience $1.9 billion inflows following a Federal Reserve rate cut, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading. Total assets under management reach new heights. In a significant development for the digital asset market, investment products saw robust inflows amounting to $1.9 billion last week. This surge follows a pivotal interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, described as a “hawkish cut,” according to CoinShares. Market Response to Federal Reserve’s Decision The Federal Reserve’s decision initially met with cautious investor sentiment. However, as the week progressed and markets absorbed the implications for digital assets, inflows gained momentum. Notably, $746 million was funneled into the market on Thursday and Friday alone, elevating total assets under management (AuM) to a year-to-date high of $40.4 billion. Regional and Asset-Specific Inflows The United States dominated regional inflows, contributing $1.8 billion. Germany, Switzerland, and Brazil followed with $51.6 million, $47.3 million, and $9.3 million, respectively. Despite the overall positive trend, Hong Kong experienced minor outflows of $3.1 million. Bitcoin (BTC) led the inflow tally with $977 million, while Ethereum (ETH) followed closely with $772 million. The year-to-date inflows for Ethereum have reached a record $12.6 billion, pushing its total AuM to an all-time high of $40.3 billion. Meanwhile, short-bitcoin investment products faced challenges, with $3.5 million in outflows, reducing their total AuM to a multi-year low of $83 million. Other Noteworthy Inflows Solana (SOL) and XRP also attracted significant investor interest, with inflows of $127.3 million and $69.4 million, respectively. The positive sentiment towards these digital assets is indicative of a broader market confidence following the Fed’s rate adjustment. Overall, the digital asset market appears to be on a path to match or even exceed last year’s inflows of $48.6…

Digital Asset Funds Surge with $1.9 Billion Inflows Amid Fed Rate Cut

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 12:14
1
1$0.015205+88.41%
Solana
SOL$219.21-2.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,955.88+0.20%
XRP
XRP$2.8745+2.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017223-0.97%


Felix Pinkston
Sep 22, 2025 09:47

Digital asset funds experience $1.9 billion inflows following a Federal Reserve rate cut, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading. Total assets under management reach new heights.





In a significant development for the digital asset market, investment products saw robust inflows amounting to $1.9 billion last week. This surge follows a pivotal interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, described as a “hawkish cut,” according to CoinShares.

Market Response to Federal Reserve’s Decision

The Federal Reserve’s decision initially met with cautious investor sentiment. However, as the week progressed and markets absorbed the implications for digital assets, inflows gained momentum. Notably, $746 million was funneled into the market on Thursday and Friday alone, elevating total assets under management (AuM) to a year-to-date high of $40.4 billion.

Regional and Asset-Specific Inflows

The United States dominated regional inflows, contributing $1.8 billion. Germany, Switzerland, and Brazil followed with $51.6 million, $47.3 million, and $9.3 million, respectively. Despite the overall positive trend, Hong Kong experienced minor outflows of $3.1 million.

Bitcoin (BTC) led the inflow tally with $977 million, while Ethereum (ETH) followed closely with $772 million. The year-to-date inflows for Ethereum have reached a record $12.6 billion, pushing its total AuM to an all-time high of $40.3 billion. Meanwhile, short-bitcoin investment products faced challenges, with $3.5 million in outflows, reducing their total AuM to a multi-year low of $83 million.

Other Noteworthy Inflows

Solana (SOL) and XRP also attracted significant investor interest, with inflows of $127.3 million and $69.4 million, respectively. The positive sentiment towards these digital assets is indicative of a broader market confidence following the Fed’s rate adjustment.

Overall, the digital asset market appears to be on a path to match or even exceed last year’s inflows of $48.6 billion, reflecting growing investor interest and confidence in the sector’s potential amidst changing economic policies.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/digital-asset-funds-surge-with-1-9-billion-inflows-amid-fed-rate-cut

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.01068-12.20%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9548-1.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.65+0.61%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
Coinbase Provides $100 Million BTC-Backed Financing To Miner CleanSpark

Coinbase Provides $100 Million BTC-Backed Financing To Miner CleanSpark

CleanSpark secured a $100M BTC-backed credit line from Coinbase Prime to fund energy expansion, mining capacity and high-performance compute projects.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,905.48+0.16%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000347-15.77%
FUND
FUND$0.02143+32.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 11:10
Partager
ApeCoin Trades $59M and FLOKI Moves $111M as BullZilla Turns $1k to $66k – The Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

ApeCoin Trades $59M and FLOKI Moves $111M as BullZilla Turns $1k to $66k – The Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

Crypto markets in late 2025 are alive with projects that balance hype, liquidity, and long-term potential. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate as cornerstones, meme coins continue to capture imagination and speculation. The most exciting developments this month come from Bull Zilla, ApeCoin, and FLOKI. Each represents a different narrative, engineered ROI, NFT ecosystem power, and community-driven […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.4-0.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00008611-0.32%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 11:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Coinbase Provides $100 Million BTC-Backed Financing To Miner CleanSpark

ApeCoin Trades $59M and FLOKI Moves $111M as BullZilla Turns $1k to $66k – The Top Meme Coins to Join This Month

South Korea Blockchain Industry: Eric Trump’s Amazing Vision for Asia’s Digital Future

88% of airdropped tokens last no more than 3 months