Digital asset infrastructure company Stablecorp completes $5 million in strategic financing

PANews reported on September 24 that according to PR Newswire, digital asset infrastructure provider Stablecorp announced the completion of a strategic round of financing of 5 million Canadian dollars, led by FTP Ventures, with participation from existing shareholders and new investors. The company had previously received investment from Coinbase Ventures, and the new funds will be used to expand its related digital currency infrastructure.
Stablecorp is a Canadian fintech company dedicated to building bank-grade blockchain infrastructure. Its flagship product, QCAD, is a digital currency fully backed 1:1 by Canadian dollar reserves.
