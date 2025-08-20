Digital Marketing Firm Thumzup Media To Acquire $DOGE Miner As Part Of Crypto Pivot

Par : Bitemycoin
2025/08/20 20:47
Key Takeaways

1. Acquisition: Thumzup Media to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock deal (30.7M TZUP shares).
2. Rebrand & Listing: Dogehash to be renamed Degohash Technologies Holdings, ticker XDOG on Nasdaq.
3. Mining Ops: Dogehash runs ~2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across renewable-powered sites in North America.
4. Strategic Pivot: Thumzup shifting from digital marketing to crypto infrastructure & treasury management.
5. Treasury Expansion: $250M approved to accumulate BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, LTC, DOGE, and USDC.
6. Key Shareholder: Donald Trump Jr. invested ~$3.3M in Thumzup shares and remains a notable stakeholder.
7. Vision: Focus on sustainable DOGE & LTC production, renewable energy, and scaling corporate crypto adoption.
8. Timeline: Deal expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to approval.

Thumzup Media, a California-based digital marketing-turned-crypto treasury firm, has announced plans to acquire Dogecoin (DOGE) miner Dogehash Technologies as part of its strategic expansion into the digital assets sector.

The move comes a week after the company that counts Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, as a major shareholder, raised $50 million in a common stock offering to purchase mining rigs and establish a multi-asset treasury to accumulate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), and DOGE.

Trump Family-Backed Thumzup Media to Acquire Dogecoin Miner Dogehash in an All-Stock Deal

According to a joint statement released on Tuesday, the all-stock deal agreement will swap Dogehash shareholders’ holdings for a combined 30.7 million shares of Thumzup’s TZUP stock. The miner will be renamed as Degohash Technologies Holdings and trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “XDOG”.

Thumzup CEO Robert Steele said the partnership will accelerate the company’s evolution from a digital marketing platform into a “diversified” digital-asset infrastructure and treasury company. He added that Dogehash brings “world-class” mining expertise, low-cost renewable power, and access to “cutting-edge” Scrypt miners that produce assets such as DOGE and LTC.

Steele said that his company sees opportunities in adopting Dogecoin’s fast, low-cost settlement layer to build a vertically integrated ecosystem that combines scalable infrastructure, renewable energy production, and utility-driven applications.

Dogehash operates approximately 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across North America, and plans to deploy additional units later this year. The company’s DOGE and LTC mining farms are based in a renewable energy-run data center, with secondary satellite sites added to it.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dogehash CEO Parker Scott said that the miner is well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding corporate adoption of the leading memecoin and innovation in blockchain technology.

He highlighted that Dogehash is unique compared to other firms that simply buy crypto assets for their treasury, because it has invested in mining infrastructure, and by owning and operating its own fleet of ASIC mining rigs, it’s generating revenue directly from production. Scott says this helps create an “ongoing, sustainable” source of DOGE that fuels “organic accumulation” for years to come.

Thumzup Board Approves $250 Million to Buy BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, LTC, DOGE, and USDC

Founded in 2020, Thumzup Media is a Los Angeles-based online marketing firm that pays social media users to promote various brands to their followers via the adtech app. The company pivoted to a crypto-focused corporate strategy earlier this year, purchasing Bitcoin for its treasury and enabling BTC payments for its users. As of July 2025, the Nasdaq-listed firm holds 19.1 bitcoins, worth $2.16 million at press time. Last month, Thumzup’s board of directors approved $250 million to add DOGE, XRP, SOL, ETH, LTC, and USDC to its treasury.

According to a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Donald Trump Jr. purchased approximately 350,000 shares in the company for $3.3 million. He was also listed among the 11 individual and corporate shareholders looking to offload 3.25 million TZUP shares in a secondary stock offering to raise funds for Thumzup’s crypto transition.

Thumzup now joins several publicly traded American companies that have followed Michael Saylor-owned software firm Strategy’s (formerly MicroStrategy) playbook of adding Bitcoin and other crypto assets to their treasuries.

The deal between Thumzup and Dogehash is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary conditions and shareholder approval. Upon its closing, both firms will make a bid to turn Degohash Technologies into a leading Dogecoin mining platform and provide more robust yields for miners of the world’s largest memecoin by market cap.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.2128, down 2.98% in the last 24 hours.

The post Digital Marketing Firm Thumzup Media To Acquire $DOGE Miner As Part Of Crypto Pivot appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

