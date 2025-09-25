Digital RMB International Operations Center officially opens in Shanghai

PANews reported on September 25 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Digital RMB International Operations Center has officially started operations in Shanghai and launched three major business platforms: the Digital RMB cross-border digital payment platform, the blockchain service platform, and the digital asset platform. The cross-border digital payment platform aims to address the pain points of traditional cross-border payments; the blockchain service platform provides standardized cross-chain transaction information transfer and on-chain payment services; and the digital asset platform supports the expansion of existing financial infrastructure into on-chain businesses. In June of this year, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the center at the Lujiazui Forum to promote the internationalization of the digital RMB and digital financial innovation. At a promotional event on the 24th, Lu Lei, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, pointed out that the three principles of "no loss, compliance, and interoperability" have become the basic guidelines for the construction of cross-border infrastructure for legal digital currency, and the cross-border financial infrastructure system for digital RMB has been initially established. In the future, the Digital RMB International Operations Center will provide important support for the facilitation of cross-border trade, investment and financing. Earlier news said that the second half work meeting of the People's Bank of China's Shanghai headquarters focused on the application of digital RMB .PANews reported on September 25 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Digital RMB International Operations Center has officially started operations in Shanghai and launched three major business platforms: the Digital RMB cross-border digital payment platform, the blockchain service platform, and the digital asset platform. The cross-border digital payment platform aims to address the pain points of traditional cross-border payments; the blockchain service platform provides standardized cross-chain transaction information transfer and on-chain payment services; and the digital asset platform supports the expansion of existing financial infrastructure into on-chain businesses. In June of this year, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the center at the Lujiazui Forum to promote the internationalization of the digital RMB and digital financial innovation. At a promotional event on the 24th, Lu Lei, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, pointed out that the three principles of "no loss, compliance, and interoperability" have become the basic guidelines for the construction of cross-border infrastructure for legal digital currency, and the cross-border financial infrastructure system for digital RMB has been initially established. In the future, the Digital RMB International Operations Center will provide important support for the facilitation of cross-border trade, investment and financing. Earlier news said that the second half work meeting of the People's Bank of China's Shanghai headquarters focused on the application of digital RMB .

Digital RMB International Operations Center officially opens in Shanghai

2025/09/25 15:48
PANews reported on September 25 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Digital RMB International Operations Center has officially started operations in Shanghai and launched three major business platforms: the Digital RMB cross-border digital payment platform, the blockchain service platform, and the digital asset platform.

The cross-border digital payment platform aims to address the pain points of traditional cross-border payments; the blockchain service platform provides standardized cross-chain transaction information transfer and on-chain payment services; and the digital asset platform supports the expansion of existing financial infrastructure into on-chain businesses. In June of this year, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, announced the establishment of the center at the Lujiazui Forum to promote the internationalization of the digital RMB and digital financial innovation.

At a promotional event on the 24th, Lu Lei, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, pointed out that the three principles of "no loss, compliance, and interoperability" have become the basic guidelines for the construction of cross-border infrastructure for legal digital currency, and the cross-border financial infrastructure system for digital RMB has been initially established. In the future, the Digital RMB International Operations Center will provide important support for the facilitation of cross-border trade, investment and financing.

Earlier news said that the second half work meeting of the People's Bank of China's Shanghai headquarters focused on the application of digital RMB .

