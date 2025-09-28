PANews reported on September 28th, according to Coinpost, that Digital Securities Co. Ltd., a Japanese company operating the digital securities platform "renga," announced the completion of a second round of funding, totaling 300 million yen (approximately US$2.0067 million) in Series A funding. This brings the company's total funding raised since its founding to 1.2 billion yen (approximately US$8.02 million). Participants in the latest round include SBI Ventures Three LLC and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital 10 Investment Enterprise Co., Ltd. As a "digital securities market platform," the company provides services that allow small purchases of diversified investment products such as real estate funds and solar energy funds. The platform it has built can be used by both individual and institutional investors.PANews reported on September 28th, according to Coinpost, that Digital Securities Co. Ltd., a Japanese company operating the digital securities platform "renga," announced the completion of a second round of funding, totaling 300 million yen (approximately US$2.0067 million) in Series A funding. This brings the company's total funding raised since its founding to 1.2 billion yen (approximately US$8.02 million). Participants in the latest round include SBI Ventures Three LLC and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital 10 Investment Enterprise Co., Ltd. As a "digital securities market platform," the company provides services that allow small purchases of diversified investment products such as real estate funds and solar energy funds. The platform it has built can be used by both individual and institutional investors.

Digital Securities, the operator of Japan's digital securities platform "renga," has secured approximately $2 million in new funding.

PANews
2025/09/28
PANews reported on September 28th, according to Coinpost, that Digital Securities Co. Ltd., a Japanese company operating the digital securities platform "renga," announced the completion of a second round of funding, totaling 300 million yen (approximately US$2.0067 million) in Series A funding. This brings the company's total funding raised since its founding to 1.2 billion yen (approximately US$8.02 million). Participants in the latest round include SBI Ventures Three LLC and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital 10 Investment Enterprise Co., Ltd.

As a "digital securities market platform," the company provides services that allow small purchases of diversified investment products such as real estate funds and solar energy funds. The platform it has built can be used by both individual and institutional investors.

