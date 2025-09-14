Digitap aims to outperform major cryptos in Q4 2025

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Digitap raises $80k in its ICO, with analysts predicting big gains as the digital payments market grows.

Ethena (ENA) has been in the public eye this season following its strong backing from key influencers. Recently, Arthur Hayes purchased about $1 million worth of ENA token, tying this purchase to the preparation of deciding the USDH ticker. This major move has placed Ethena at the forefront of the market’s upcoming rally. Yet attention is converging on Digitap.

Analysts have set their sights on this new contender that merges fiat banking and blockchain-powered digital assets, making it the top crypto to buy for a massive rally.

With this new project, users can enjoy unique benefits like financial inclusion, crypto and fiat convergence, and a rich mobile banking experience. Despite Ethena’s steady rise in the market, investors believe this Omnibank could surge massively post-launch, and here’s why.

Ethena sees upsides following massive accumulation

Ethena has caught the attention of major investors following Maelstrom’s co-founder, Author Hayes, purchasing the token. Hayes’ massive purchase solidifies Ethena’s stance as a top contender in the USDH stablecoin race.

Backed by BlackRock, Ethena aims to use its USDtb stablecoin to collateralize USDH via BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. This rich proposal sets Ethena apart as one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the market. Despite ENA’s impressive surge over 18% within the last seven days, market watchers are placing their bets on this new Omni-bank project.

DigiTap wins interest with its secure financial ecosystem

DigitTap is the world’s first omnibank that was created with the sole aim of empowering users to increase their income with no delays and hindrances. With the global financial ecosystem experiencing a shift, the DigiTap project enters the scene with one major goal: creating a borderless financial ecosystem. In 2024, global mobile banking users surged past 2.5 billion 2024 with a projected rise to 3.6 billion by 2030.

Following the prospects of the mobile banking space, and the forecasts that multi-currency platforms will grow at a 13% CAGR through 2030, DigiTap turns tides with its unique technology that aims to bring financial inclusion. This unique proposition is why experts say TAP is the top crypto to buy for a massive rally in Q4.

This project fuses Omni-banking services with blockchain technology so that users can access seamless deposits, transfers, payments, and withdrawals in fiat and crypto. The TAP token is the powerhouse of this platform, and through it, investors can make payments for everyday transactions.

The DigiTap project operates a multi-rail system that includes on-chain settlement, off-chain clearing, and automated and AI-enhanced currency routing. This infrastructure outpaces traditional banking systems because it enables instant, secure, and compliant cross-asset transactions. DigiTap’s blended ecosystem changes the narrative of the cross-border payments ecosystem by offering speedy, low-fee transactions.

With this impressive ecosystem, DigiTap gears up to surpass major players like Ethena as it caters to a wider audience. With the $TAP token, you can receive payments globally, transfer assets instantly, leverage both virtual and physical cards for daily expenses, and even create personal and business offshore accounts. Hence, those seeking the best cryptocurrencies to buy to expand their portfolios this Q4 flock to DigiTap to secure their holdings ahead of the new year.

Market watchers say the Digitap presale is the chance for 100x gains

Following the impressive utility of the TAP presale, its ICO has raised over $80,000 despite being a new project. Over $6.3 million in tokens have been accumulated by investors who predict that TAP could outperform ENA by the time it launches. This presale is your chance to level up your portfolio, as just a little over 10% of the TAP tokens allocated to this round have been sold.

At a discounted $0.0125, you can get as many TAP tokens as you need before its price rises to $0.0159. With DigiTaps’ strong positioning in the digital payments space, analysts predict it is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy when the digital payments space reaches the predicted $18.7 trillion by 2030. Don’t miss out on this opportunity, join the $TAP presale today and scale your returns 10x before the new year!

For more information, visit the official website or the socials.