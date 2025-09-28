Digitap Emerges as ‘XRP 2.0’ for Global Banking Bull Run

XRP is under pressure again. The price slipped back under $3 and bulls are on the back foot. It’s a sharp turn from the early-September push toward $3.20, when sentiment looked much stronger.

At the same time, Digitap’s presale keeps moving forward. The project leans hard into payments, cards, and simple app UX, giving it both utility and accessibility.

That combination is why more traders are now calling it “XRP 2.0” – a fresh play on global banking that could take the spotlight from XRP as Ripple’s token struggles to find direction.

XRP Price Analysis: Struggles Below $3 Continue

The 4-hour chart shows a climb from late August lows, a push to the local peak near $3.18, and then a steady roll over. Bounces kept failing at lower highs.

Support near $2.67–$2.80 caught the first selloff, but the latest leg drove the price back under $3.00. The current candle sits around $2.85 after a long red streak, which tells us momentum favors sellers for now.

Source: CoinAnk

RSI oscillated in the 40–55 band through mid-month during the grind up, then slipped toward the 30s on the drop. The latest print shows a brief tag of oversold territory followed by a small uptick. That signals relief buying, not yet a trend change. Bulls want to see RSI reclaim 50 and hold it; otherwise, rallies risk being faded.

The net-long line led for most of the month but flattened as price stalled near $3.10–$3.20. Shorts crept higher into the breakdown, and the gap between longs and shorts narrowed into the selloff. That shift often accompanies distribution: longs take profit or get cut, shorts press into weakness. If longs don’t rebuild soon, sellers keep the edge.

Open interest climbed through the mid-September rise and then fell sharply on the break under $3. That pattern fits with long liquidations and de-risking. A clean base usually forms when price stabilizes and OI starts to rebuild without big wicks. We’re not there yet.

Here’s the short-term XRP price prediction:

Support: $2.80 first, then $2.67. Lose $2.67 and the next magnet sits near $2.50–$2.55. Resistance: $2.98–$3.05 and then $3.18–$3.20.

Bull case: hold above $2.80, rebuild OI, RSI back above 50, then a push through $3.05 opens a retest of $3.20. A daily close over $3.20 puts $3.40–$3.50 in play.

Base case: chop between $2.80 and $3.05 while the market digests liquidations.

Bear case: a clean break and close below $2.67 invites another 5–8% slide.



As long as $2.67 holds, a range-to-grind recovery is possible into early Q4. A clear daily close above $3.20 would revive the uptrend. Until then, XRP remains a fade-the-rally market on lower time frames.

Next XRP? Digitap Is the Best Ripple Alternative

Digitap aims at the same pain point that made XRP famous: fast and cheap money movement across borders. The difference is in delivery.

Digitap is building a crypto–fiat omni-bank that works like a simple finance app. Users manage one balance across currencies, switch between wallets and accounts in seconds, and send or spend funds with a couple of taps. DigiTap cards connect directly to the user’s app balance.

Users can pay online or in store, fund with fiat or crypto, and avoid the clunky “withdraw to bank, wait, then spend” routine. For freelancers, remote teams, and families sending money home, that is the feature that matters.



The UI is clean. Digitap’s users can transfer funds between cards and wallets with ease. Privacy tools, such as stealth mode, help mask sensitive details. Built-in helpers handle routine tasks – paying a friend, topping up a card, or setting up a recurring transfer.



The presale opened with a strong start. More than 21 million tokens have been sold in the first few days. The current stage price is $0.0125 per TAP, with the next step set at $0.0159. That staged increase rewards early buyers, so it’s unlikely TAP will be priced this low again.

Supply is 2 billion TAP. 44% goes to presale to seed wide community ownership. 13% is for marketing, 12% for community campaigns, 10% for listings, 9% for staking rewards, with a 1% team allocation locked for five years. Simple and transparent, with little room for early dumps.

All in all, XRP proved the need for instant, low-cost settlement. Digitap takes that idea into a consumer-first app and adds spend-anywhere cards. Users will get the payment rail and the front-end wallet in one stack. That’s the missing link for everyday use.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.