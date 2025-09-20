The post Digitap’s live crypto card app raises $100k and counting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Ripple ends years-long SEC battle, clears XRP for retail sales as DigiTap eyes chance to capture momentum. Ripple’s courtroom battle with the SEC was a hot story in crypto for nearly half a decade. In 2025, both sides finally dropped their appeals, which brought the case to a close. The resolution gave XRP a clearer position in the market: not a security when sold to retail buyers, but still subject to oversight when institutions are involved.  Ripple also regained the ability to raise capital under Regulation D exemptions after the SEC waived its “bad actor” disqualification. Ripple can now move forward with larger plans, such as applying for a national bank charter.  The settlement was seen as a partial victory and a milestone for U.S. crypto regulation. Still, years of fighting in court left a mark that will not fade quickly. Ripple lost valuable time fighting regulators instead of scaling.  Even with the case resolved, doubts remain about how fast Ripple can rebuild momentum after so many years of distraction. This is the opening DigiTap is seizing. Ripple’s missed opportunity To upgrade cross-border payments, Ripple reduced costs and made transfers faster than the traditional SWIFT system. The idea was ambitious, and early partnerships with big banks indicated potential. But years of legal battles slowed progress and kept many institutions on the sidelines. With XRP’s status uncertain, most were not ready to fully commit. The courtroom fight also reshaped Ripple’s image. For a long stretch, the project was linked more to lawsuits and appeals than to innovation. By the time the case finally closed, the market had already moved forward. Demand has grown for platforms that go beyond settlements to… The post Digitap’s live crypto card app raises $100k and counting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Ripple ends years-long SEC battle, clears XRP for retail sales as DigiTap eyes chance to capture momentum. Ripple’s courtroom battle with the SEC was a hot story in crypto for nearly half a decade. In 2025, both sides finally dropped their appeals, which brought the case to a close. The resolution gave XRP a clearer position in the market: not a security when sold to retail buyers, but still subject to oversight when institutions are involved.  Ripple also regained the ability to raise capital under Regulation D exemptions after the SEC waived its “bad actor” disqualification. Ripple can now move forward with larger plans, such as applying for a national bank charter.  The settlement was seen as a partial victory and a milestone for U.S. crypto regulation. Still, years of fighting in court left a mark that will not fade quickly. Ripple lost valuable time fighting regulators instead of scaling.  Even with the case resolved, doubts remain about how fast Ripple can rebuild momentum after so many years of distraction. This is the opening DigiTap is seizing. Ripple’s missed opportunity To upgrade cross-border payments, Ripple reduced costs and made transfers faster than the traditional SWIFT system. The idea was ambitious, and early partnerships with big banks indicated potential. But years of legal battles slowed progress and kept many institutions on the sidelines. With XRP’s status uncertain, most were not ready to fully commit. The courtroom fight also reshaped Ripple’s image. For a long stretch, the project was linked more to lawsuits and appeals than to innovation. By the time the case finally closed, the market had already moved forward. Demand has grown for platforms that go beyond settlements to…

Digitap’s live crypto card app raises $100k and counting

2025/09/20
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Ripple ends years-long SEC battle, clears XRP for retail sales as DigiTap eyes chance to capture momentum.

Ripple’s courtroom battle with the SEC was a hot story in crypto for nearly half a decade. In 2025, both sides finally dropped their appeals, which brought the case to a close. The resolution gave XRP a clearer position in the market: not a security when sold to retail buyers, but still subject to oversight when institutions are involved. 

Ripple also regained the ability to raise capital under Regulation D exemptions after the SEC waived its “bad actor” disqualification. Ripple can now move forward with larger plans, such as applying for a national bank charter. 

The settlement was seen as a partial victory and a milestone for U.S. crypto regulation. Still, years of fighting in court left a mark that will not fade quickly. Ripple lost valuable time fighting regulators instead of scaling. 

Even with the case resolved, doubts remain about how fast Ripple can rebuild momentum after so many years of distraction. This is the opening DigiTap is seizing.

Ripple’s missed opportunity

To upgrade cross-border payments, Ripple reduced costs and made transfers faster than the traditional SWIFT system. The idea was ambitious, and early partnerships with big banks indicated potential.

But years of legal battles slowed progress and kept many institutions on the sidelines. With XRP’s status uncertain, most were not ready to fully commit.

The courtroom fight also reshaped Ripple’s image. For a long stretch, the project was linked more to lawsuits and appeals than to innovation. By the time the case finally closed, the market had already moved forward.

Demand has grown for platforms that go beyond settlements to offer a full banking experience. Ripple’s narrow focus and the years lost in court have left it at a disadvantage.

DigiTap’s clean slate

Digitap enters the sector without legal baggage and with a broader vision. Instead of building only a settlement layer, Digitap is constructing an omni-banking platform that merges fiat and crypto into a single app. 

Users can hold multiple currencies, swap them instantly, send money globally, and spend with physical or virtual cards. The platform also integrates privacy tools, offshore account options, and enterprise-grade security.

Most importantly, Digitap has already delivered its first phase of the roadmap. Desktop and mobile apps went live for beta testing, ensuring the core product exists before the presale. This “build first, then raise” approach is unusual in crypto and gives the project a stronger foundation than token sales launched on promises alone.

Phase 2 is now underway with the TAP presale. The presale began at $0.0125, with the next stage set at $0.0159. In its first 24 hours, it generated nearly $100,000 — a strong start for the project.

Unlike Ripple’s slow grind through legal channels, Digitap has been able to move quickly, delivering a product and raising capital in parallel.

Tokenomics and utility

The TAP token underpins Digitap’s ecosystem. With a capped supply of 2 billion, it avoids the dilution concerns that plague some projects.

Most of the supply is set aside for the presale, marketing, and community rewards. The team’s share is only 1%, and those tokens are locked for five years; a focus on long-term growth over quick profits.

TAP is also designed with clear utility. It reduces fees on the platform, unlocks loyalty rewards and cashback, and grants voting rights in governance. A share of platform fees will be used to buy back and burn TAP, steadily reducing supply over time. 

This direct link between platform activity and token scarcity is something Ripple’s XRP lacks.

A different path forward

Ripple now has clarity, but it also has history. Years spent in legal deadlock created hesitation among banks and investors. Even with its “bad actor” disqualification lifted, Ripple still carries the reputation of a project weighed down by regulatory battles.

Digitap, on the other hand, offers a clean slate. It is not bound to old partnerships or slowed by courtroom politics. Instead, it has the chance to scale quickly, appealing directly to both individuals and businesses. 

By focusing on integration — banking, payments, transfers, and crypto management in one app — Digitap is targeting a larger opportunity than Ripple ever pursued.

The banking revolution will not be won by the speed of settlements alone. It will be defined by who can make global finance simple, accessible, and efficient. Ripple may continue to operate as an institutional settlement network, but Digitap is building the framework for everyday use.

Lost time, stalled adoption, and limited scope mean Ripple faces an uphill climb even with a partial victory. Digitap is arriving at the right moment with no such baggage, a live product, and a presale that has already shown strong progress.

For more information, visit the official website or the socials.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/digitaps-live-crypto-card-app-raises-100k-and-counting/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
