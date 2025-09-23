Digitap’s $TAP Gains Momentum, XRP Investors Seek Alternatives

Ripple’s XRP has been one of the most talked-about crypto tokens for the entire cross-border payments. It was viewed by a lot of retail investors as the future of global money transfers.

Nevertheless, as of 2025, the retail crowd feels it should go with a different token. The number of analysts naming Digitap ($TAP) the best crypto to buy now is increasing, and so is the attention of the XRP holders.

Let’s figure out the factors that have led to this major crypto investment shift this year.

Why XRP Retail Investors Are Looking For Alternatives

Initially, XRP was meant to be the solution for the problematic international banking system, which was slow and overpriced. It did engage in building partnerships with major banking institutions, but in many cases, retail investors felt they were not considered. In addition to that, XRP has had to deal with the SEC, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, for several years. All this has resulted in a lot of doubts and has limited the price of XRP in comparison with other tokens.

Analysts have figured out that 2.4 billion XRP tokens have been moved, and it has reached the important price level. From last week till now, it has been going downwards and has reached a level of $2.99 which is essential for resistance. Growth, rewards, and tangible benefits are what retail investors want to see today.

There are many users who realize that while XRP’s concentrating on banks and other big fishes in the market. It is quite far from the value of common holders. That is one of the main reasons that it is turning to Digitap, which makes individuals the center of its ecosystem.

Digitap: A Product Built For Everyday Users

Digitap is a unique token that is different from other tokens. It represents a product in the real world: the Digitap Card. The card, with the support of Visa, can be used anywhere in the world for both offline and online transactions. The card is compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, and is used to create an infinite number of virtual cards for online shopping. Moreover, users can now create their own physical cards ranging from traditional plastic to luxury metal.

What further attracts users is the no-KYC onboarding of Digitap. In contrast to conventional banks which necessitate full identity checks, Digitap allows users to register and get started within minutes. This impresses freelancers, remote workers, and inhabitants of areas with banking restrictions.

By offering everyday users the direct instruments for spending and controlling their money, Digitap is addressing the problem that XRP has been unable to resolve.

$TAP Tokenomics And Investor Confidence

Experts who describe the $TAP as the “best crypto to buy now” list its tokenomics and growth model as the main reasons. Projects that inflate supply gradually over time are different from Digitap which has a limit of 2 billion tokens. No more tokens will ever be created.

Additionally, the token runs its operations on a deflationary model. Tokens are bought back and burned somewhat regularly, which lowers supply and raises scarcity. In addition to that, the fees for selling too early also contribute to the burning, thus, the supply becomes even more limited.

Such a scenario is excellent for investors as it provides the foundation for the value to remain strong over the long term. Digitap also gives the opportunity for staking with up to 124% APR during the presale phase and up to 100% per annum after the project launch.

Why Analysts Say Digitap Could Outperform XRP

The change in retail sentiment is largely attributable to three factors: utility, trust, and timing. While Digitap has already successfully launched the app and card system, Ripple’s future depends on the outcome of slow-moving partnerships and regulations. Investors do not like leaning on projects that may or may not deliver in the future, but on those that already have results.

Moreover, the focus on privacy and control is also emphasized by the analysts in the case of Digitap. The platform provides no-KYC wallets and accounts, which are by definition off the grid, and anonymous virtual cards.

It is also worth pointing out that the cross-border payments theme is getting stronger again. Digitap has already made its move with a user-friendly solution that makes it easier for retail users to understand and accept. Consequently, the experts are of the opinion that $TAP is probably the most preferred choice.

Final Thoughts

XRP is undoubtedly a key player that lays the groundwork of the global payments conversation; however, retail investors have long been frustrated by the fact that they have to wait for Ripple’s promises to become reality. Digitap is the market disruptor that comes out with a finished product, honest tokenomics, and perks that people can easily relate to. It is for this reason that analysts put $TAP at the top of the list of the best cryptos to buy right now.

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice, and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

