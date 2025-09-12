Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool

Tech founders who are venture-backed always have a dashboard with numbers they show to investors: sign-ups, MRR projections, growth charts that slope neatly upwards. These are useful, but deep down, they know those dashboards don’t actually tell them whether the tool and the company are headed in the right direction.
\ The truth is, most founders don’t know how to measure the real success of their product. That’s where Pirate Metrics, and more importantly, Dirty Pirate Metrics, come in.
The Pirate Metrics framework (AARRR: Acquisition, Activation, Retention, Revenue, Referral) was created by Dave McClure to help SaaS startups stop obsessing over vanity metrics (like impressions and likes) and focus on what actually drives growth.
\ It worked because it gave early-stage companies a new way to measure progress when the traditional marketing funnel didn’t fit. But if you’re building a developer tool that depends on GitHub stars, you’ll quickly see AARRR doesn’t go deep enough.
My former mentor, Stefan Verkerk (WeTransfer founding shareholder, angel investor), extended Pirate Metrics into something that founders can actually run their companies on. He broke down the funnel further so you could measure not just “users coming in and paying,” but also the stages where your product, your community, and your team determine whether you live or die.
\ That framework is called Dirty Pirate Metrics (because the acronym is FAAAAARRRT).
\ The steps are:
Foundation & Scaling
Addressable Market
Attention
Awareness
Activation
AHA Amazement
Revenue
Retention
Referral
Team
\ It looks like a lot, but in reality, it gives you a much clearer picture of whether your product is actually healthy, or whether you’re just dressing up your numbers for pitch decks.
Let’s be honest: investors love growth curves, but users don’t care about your MRR chart. Developers care about whether your tool works, solves their problem, and fits into their workflow. If you can’t measure those things, you’re essentially flying blind.
\
If your current “metrics deck” is mostly GitHub stars, Discord sign-ups, and a hockey stick drawn in Excel, you’re not measuring success; you’re performing for investors.
\ Dirty Pirate Metrics forces you to get honest:
Don’t overcomplicate it. Focus on what matters for your stage:
\ The bottom line: Dirty Pirate Metrics gives you a way to measure the true health of your tool and your company. Investors might still get their pretty charts, but you’ll finally know whether what you’re building is real or just theater.