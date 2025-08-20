Disappointing Obesity Pill Trial Results Cause Viking Therapeutics Shares To Crater

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:01
MemeCore
M$0,40788+2,08%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10013-1,59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020363-6,32%
WELL3
WELL$0,0001266-1,55%
MAY
MAY$0,04861-2,07%

Topline

Shares of Viking Therapeutics plummeted more than 43% Tuesday after the company revealed poorer-than-expected mid-stage trial data for its experimental weight-loss pill, joining Eli Lilly with similar historic losses as pharmaceutical firms compete to develop an oral weight-loss drug.

The company is the latest facing historic losses as pharmaceutical firms compete to develop a weight-loss pill.

Getty Images

Key Facts

Viking Therapeutics’ shares dropped about 43% to just below $24 as of around 10:30 a.m. EDT, pacing what would be the company’s largest single-day decline since the stock went public in May 2015 and marking a 69.5% drop from its 52-week high ($81.73) set in October 2024.

Tuesday’s stock plunge accounts for about $1.8 billion in losses for Viking Therapeutics, cutting the company’s market capitalization by more than one-third to $2.8 billion.

Viking Therapeutics earlier Tuesday reported mid-stage trial data for its weight-loss pill VK2735, which helped patients lose an average of 12.2% of their body weight after 13 weeks, compared to a 1.3% loss with a placebo.

About 28% of patients discontinued VK2735 through the trial, however, with some patients reporting gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea and vomiting.

How Does Viking Therapeutics’ Weight-Loss Pill Compare With Competitors?

The once-daily pill VK2735 had lower weight-loss results on average compared to Eli Lilly’s orforglipron, which was tested over 72 weeks. The highest dose of Eli Lilly’s once-daily treatment helped patients lose about 12.4% of their body weight in a late-stage trial, well below analyst expectations of 15%, according to FactSet. Those expectations appeared to trail Novo Nordisk’s success: An oral version of its Wegovy treatment helped patients lose 15% of their body weight on average in a late-stage trial.

Surprising Fact

Eli Lilly’s shares dropped more than 14% after reporting trial data for orforglipron on Aug. 7. That was the company’s largest single-day loss since a 29% decrease on Aug. 8, 2000. Novo Nordisk shares increased more than 7% as a result.

Key Background

Viking Therapeutics emerged as a possible competitor in the growing weight-loss medication market in recent years as it develops an oral alternative. The company is also developing an injection, though both Viking Therapeutics and health experts have argued an oral weight-loss medication could greatly expand the market to more consumers. Novo Nordisk, whose Wegovy and Ozempic treatments have become increasingly popular, has its oral Wegovy treatment under regulatory review. A decision by the Food and Drug Administration is expected by late 2025. Other weight-loss pill trials have been abandoned: Pfizer’s twice-daily danuglipron was dropped after testing suggested the drug could adversely affect the liver.

Further Reading

ForbesEli Lilly Shares Plummet 14% Toward Worst Day In 25 Years—Here’s Why It’s DownBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/08/19/viking-therapeutics-shares-nosedive-toward-worst-day-ever-after-obesity-trial-data/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0,00002155-4,51%
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00029-42,00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02578-4,76%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0912+24,93%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,14-8,55%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01918-2,68%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10033-1,51%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)