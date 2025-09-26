Learn how it handles RPC, task plugins, fault tolerance & scheduling. Perfect for devs looking to optimize or extend their workflows!Learn how it handles RPC, task plugins, fault tolerance & scheduling. Perfect for devs looking to optimize or extend their workflows!

Dissecting the Master Server: How DolphinScheduler Powers Workflow Scheduling

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/26 13:03
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01413-2,01%

In modern data-driven enterprises, a workflow scheduling system is the "central nervous system" of the data pipeline. From ETL tasks to machine learning training, from report generation to real-time monitoring, almost all critical business processes rely on a stable, efficient, and scalable scheduling engine.

The author believes that Apache DolphinScheduler 3.1.9 is a stable and widely used version, so this article focuses on this version, analyzing the relevant processes related to the Master service startup, deeply exploring its core source code, architectural design, module division, and key implementation mechanisms. The goal is to help developers understand how the Master works and lay a foundation for further secondary development or performance optimization.

This series of articles is divided into three parts: the Master Server startup process, the Worker server startup process, and related process diagrams. This is the first part.

1. Core Overview of Master Server Startup

  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.MasterServer#run
 public void run() throws SchedulerException {         // 1. Initialize rpc server         this.masterRPCServer.start();          // 2. Install task plugin         this.taskPluginManager.loadPlugin();          // 3. Self-tolerant         this.masterRegistryClient.start();         this.masterRegistryClient.setRegistryStoppable(this);          // 4. Master scheduling         this.masterSchedulerBootstrap.init();         this.masterSchedulerBootstrap.start();          // 5. Event execution service         this.eventExecuteService.start();         // 6. Fault tolerance mechanism         this.failoverExecuteThread.start();          // 7. Quartz scheduling         this.schedulerApi.start();         ...     }

1.1 RPC Startup:

  • Description: Registers processors for relevant commands, such as task execution, task execution results, task termination, etc.
  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.rpc.MasterRPCServer#start
 public void start() {          ...         // Task execution request processor         this.nettyRemotingServer.registerProcessor(CommandType.TASK_EXECUTE_RUNNING, taskExecuteRunningProcessor);         // Task execution result request processor         this.nettyRemotingServer.registerProcessor(CommandType.TASK_EXECUTE_RESULT, taskExecuteResponseProcessor);         // Task termination request processor         this.nettyRemotingServer.registerProcessor(CommandType.TASK_KILL_RESPONSE, taskKillResponseProcessor);         ...         this.nettyRemotingServer.start();         logger.info("Started Master RPC Server...");     }

1.2 Task Plugin Initialization:

  • Description: Task-related template operations such as creating tasks, parsing task parameters, and retrieving task resource information. This plugin needs to be registered on the API, Master, and Worker sides. The role in Master is to set the data source and UDF information.

1.3 Self-Tolerant (Master Registration):

  • Description: Registers the master’s information to the registry (using Zookeeper as an example), and listens for changes in the registration of itself, other masters, and all worker nodes to perform fault-tolerant processing.
  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.registry.MasterRegistryClient#start
public void start() {         try {             this.masterHeartBeatTask = new MasterHeartBeatTask(masterConfig, registryClient);             // 1. Register itself to the registry;             registry();             // 2. Listen to the connection state with the registry;             registryClient.addConnectionStateListener(                     new MasterConnectionStateListener(masterConfig, registryClient, masterConnectStrategy));             // 3. Listen to the status of other masters and workers in the registry and perform fault-tolerant work             registryClient.subscribe(REGISTRY_DOLPHINSCHEDULER_NODE, new MasterRegistryDataListener());         } catch (Exception e) {             throw new RegistryException("Master registry client start up error", e);         }     }

1.4 Master Scheduling:

  • Description: A scanning thread that periodically checks the command table in the database and performs different operations based on command types. This is the core logic for workflow startup, instance fault tolerance, etc.
  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.runner.MasterSchedulerBootstrap#run
public void run() {         while (!ServerLifeCycleManager.isStopped()) {             try {                 // If the server is not in running status, it cannot consume commands                 if (!ServerLifeCycleManager.isRunning()) {                     logger.warn("The current server {} is not at running status, cannot consume commands.", this.masterAddress);                     Thread.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS);                 }                  // Handle workload overload (CPU/memory)                 boolean isOverload = OSUtils.isOverload(masterConfig.getMaxCpuLoadAvg(), masterConfig.getReservedMemory());                 if (isOverload) {                     logger.warn("The current server {} is overload, cannot consume commands.", this.masterAddress);                     MasterServerMetrics.incMasterOverload();                     Thread.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS);                     continue;                 }                  // Get commands from the database                 List<Command> commands = findCommands();                 if (CollectionUtils.isEmpty(commands)) {                     Thread.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS);                     continue;                 }                  // Convert commands to process instances and handle the workflow logic                 List<ProcessInstance> processInstances = command2ProcessInstance(commands);                 if (CollectionUtils.isEmpty(processInstances)) {                     Thread.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS);                     continue;                 }                  // Handle workflow instance execution                 processInstances.forEach(processInstance -> {                     try {                         LoggerUtils.setWorkflowInstanceIdMDC(processInstance.getId());                         WorkflowExecuteRunnable workflowRunnable = new WorkflowExecuteRunnable(processInstance, ...);                         processInstanceExecCacheManager.cache(processInstance.getId(), workflowRunnable);                         workflowEventQueue.addEvent(new WorkflowEvent(WorkflowEventType.START_WORKFLOW, processInstance.getId()));                     } finally {                         LoggerUtils.removeWorkflowInstanceIdMDC();                     }                 });             } catch (InterruptedException interruptedException) {                 logger.warn("Master schedule bootstrap interrupted, close the loop", interruptedException);                 Thread.currentThread().interrupt();                 break;             } catch (Exception e) {                 logger.error("Master schedule workflow error", e);                 ThreadUtils.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS);             }         }     }

1.5 Event Execution Service:

  • Description: Responsible for polling the event queue of the workflow instance. Events such as workflow submission failures or task state changes are handled here.
  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.runner.EventExecuteService#run
public void run() {         while (!ServerLifeCycleManager.isStopped()) {             try {                 // Handle workflow execution events                 workflowEventHandler();                 // Handle stream task execution events                 streamTaskEventHandler();                 TimeUnit.MILLISECONDS.sleep(Constants.SLEEP_TIME_MILLIS_SHORT);             } ...         }     }

1.6 Fault Tolerance Mechanism:

  • Description: Responsible for Master and Worker fault tolerance.
  • Code Entry: org.apache.dolphinscheduler.server.master.service.MasterFailoverService#checkMasterFailover
    public void checkMasterFailover() {         List<String> needFailoverMasterHosts = processService.queryNeedFailoverProcessInstanceHost()                 .stream()                 .filter(host -> localAddress.equals(host) || !registryClient.checkNodeExists(host, NodeType.MASTER))                 .distinct()                 .collect(Collectors.toList());         if (CollectionUtils.isEmpty(needFailoverMasterHosts)) {             return;         }          for (String needFailoverMasterHost : needFailoverMasterHosts) {             failoverMaster(needFailoverMasterHost);         }     }

Conclusion:

The article provides an in-depth look at the Apache DolphinScheduler 3.1.9 Master service startup process, fault tolerance mechanisms, and the overall architecture. Further articles will explore the Worker startup process and interactions between Master and Worker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$196,78-0,82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109 382,79-1,61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,36-0,82%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0,17993+0,59%
Boom
BOOM$0,007671-2,26%
Solana
SOL$196,78-0,82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000514-4,63%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00505-9,49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001169-0,76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises