Do Kwon may flip to guilty plea in case connected to $40 billion UST collapse

Par : Fxstreet
2025/08/12 09:08
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008246-8.07%
MAY
MAY$0.04954+0.52%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1422+3.56%
  • A court document revealed Do Kwon "may enter a change of plea."
  • Do Kwon pleaded not guilty in January to several charges including market manipulation, securities fraud and wire fraud.
  • Do Kwon spearheaded Terraform's algorithmic stablecoin project UST before it collapsed in May 2022.

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon may be planning a switch to a guilty plea in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) case against him, according to a court schedule order filed by Judge Paul Engelmayer on Monday.

Do Kwon could plead guilty in court to criminal charges

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon could be set to switch to a guilty plea a few months after pleading not guilty, court filing shows.

"The court has been advised that the defendant may enter a change of plea," an order filed by Judge Engelmayer on Monday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) stated.

Judge Engelmayer ordered that Kwon prepare to deliver a detailed statement in court, addressing each charge he plans to admit and urged his lawyers to prepare it in advance.

"...the defendant should be prepared to give a narrative allocution that incorporates all elements of the offense(s) to which the defendant is pleading guilty."

Kwon is expected to appear in court for a Tuesday conference to air his potential new position.

The Terraform's co-founder pleaded not guilty in January to several charges including conspiracy to defraud, commodities and securities fraud, wire fraud, market manipulation, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The charges stem from Kwon’s alleged contribution to the TerraUSD (UST) algorithmic stablecoin collapse in May 2022, which went on to wipe the token's entire market cap of about $40 billion. UST failed following a flaw in its mint-and-burn mechanism with the LUNA token.

Terraform Labs collapsed alongside UST in 2022, a key event that spiralled into the crash of several other crypto platforms including the FTX crypto exchange.

Do Kwon’s location was unknown for months after UST’s collapse before his arrest in Montenegro for attempting to travel using fake documents. He was eventually extradited to the US despite his legal team’s effort to stop the action in Montenegro courts.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Partager
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.464-3.59%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.91-4.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004049-7.51%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Partager
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-3.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-3.44%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M