Do Kwon trades guilty plea in $40b fraud scheme for a shot at freedom

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/13 02:00
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0,00000003934-7,99%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00004246+0,14%
Farcana
FAR$0,000327-1,20%

Do Kwon stood in federal court wearing an orange jumpsuit, a far cry from his days as the brash founder of Terraform Labs. The once hailed blockchain visionary, facing life behind bars, took a deal that could see him out in 12 years. But for victims of Terra’s crash, even that may feel like too little, too late.

Summary
  • Do Kwon pleaded guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud linked to the $40 billion TerraUSD and Luna collapse.
  • Facing up to 25 years, his plea deal includes a recommended maximum sentence of 12 years if he complies.
  • Kwon agreed to forfeit over $19 million and faces potential restitution as part of his sentencing.

According to an August 12 report by Inner City Press, Do Kwon admitted guilt to two serious charges, including conspiracy and wire fraud, tied to the $40 billion collapse of his TerraUSD and Luna projects.

The 33-year-old entrepreneur confirmed his understanding of the charges in a subdued exchange with Judge Paul Engelmayer, acknowledging he could face up to 25 years in prison. His plea agreement, however, offers a glimmer of hope: if he complies with prosecutors, the government will recommend no more than 12 years.

Do Kwon’s mechanics of a $40 billion deception

Do Kwon’s guilty plea doesn’t just close a case. It exposes the deliberate fraud behind one of crypto’s most catastrophic failures. Prosecutors laid bare how Kwon, when TerraUSD lost its dollar peg in May 2021, falsely claimed the “Terra Protocol” algorithm had stabilized the coin.

In reality, prosecutors said he orchestrated a covert bailout, directing a high-frequency trading firm to pump millions into buy orders, artificially inflating the price. This manufactured recovery lured investors back in, propping up Luna’s valuation to a staggering $50 billion by 2022, until the entire scheme imploded.

The deception went beyond market manipulation. Kwon’s indictment reveals he misled users of Terra’s ecosystem, including Chai payments and Mirror Protocol, by concealing the stablecoin’s fragility.

His admission in court, also reported by CNBC, stripped away any remaining doubt:

The price of accountability

Kwon’s legal reckoning spans multiple fronts. Under the plea deal, he forfeits over $19 million and faces potential restitution orders, a fraction of the $4.55 billion settlement he and Terraform reached with the SEC earlier this year, which included an $80 million personal fine and a lifetime crypto ban.

Yet the true cost is symbolic: his case signals that even the most influential figures in decentralized finance are not immune to consequences.

The timing is pivotal. As regulators globally tighten crypto oversight, Kwon’s sentencing in December could establish a benchmark for prosecuting fraud in an industry still rife with opacity.

South Korea, where he faces separate charges, may yet demand its own pound of flesh. But for the thousands of retail investors who trusted Terra’s promises, the question lingers: Will 12 years, or even 25, be enough to balance the scales?

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Partager
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2,464-3,59%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41,91-4,70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00004049-7,51%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Partager
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0,14483-3,54%
Capverse
CAP$0,06433-0,57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01373-3,44%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M