The post DOGE bulls hold the $0.2 support level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways DOGE is one of the worst performers in the top 10 this week, down 17% in the last seven days. The bulls are defending the $0.20 psychological level amid a strong bearish price action. DOGE down 17% this week The cryptocurrency market has been extremely bearish this week, with Bitcoin dropping below the $110k mark on Thursday. Ether is also trading below $4k, while XRP is holding the $2.7 support level. However, memecoins usually take the biggest hit. DOGE, the leading memecoin by market cap, is down 17% since the start of the week, making it the second-worst performer in the top 10, only behind Solana. The bearish performance has seen DOGE’s price slip to the $0.225 level. If the bearish trend continues, DOGE risks dropping below the $0.20 level for the first time since August 6th. $0.20 in focus as bearish sentiment grows stronger The DOGE/USD 4-hour chart is bearish and inefficient as Dogecoin has lost 17% of its value since the start of the week. The coin could undergo further correction as Bitcoin and other major coins are in the red. The RSI of 34 is below the neutral 50, indicating that DOGE is currently under heavy selling pressure. The MACD lines also flipped into the negative zone over the weekend, suggesting a strong bearish bias. If the sell-off continues, DOGE could drop below the $0.20 support level for the first time this month. An extended bearish run would bring the Daily Inducement Liquidity (ILQ) at $0.189 into focus.  However, if the bulls regain control of the market, DOGE could rally towards the first resistance level at $0.25. Surpassing the 4H ILQ at $0.25 would allow DOGE to surge towards the TLQ and major resistance level at $0.288.  The market sentiment is currently bearish. The PCE… The post DOGE bulls hold the $0.2 support level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways DOGE is one of the worst performers in the top 10 this week, down 17% in the last seven days. The bulls are defending the $0.20 psychological level amid a strong bearish price action. DOGE down 17% this week The cryptocurrency market has been extremely bearish this week, with Bitcoin dropping below the $110k mark on Thursday. Ether is also trading below $4k, while XRP is holding the $2.7 support level. However, memecoins usually take the biggest hit. DOGE, the leading memecoin by market cap, is down 17% since the start of the week, making it the second-worst performer in the top 10, only behind Solana. The bearish performance has seen DOGE’s price slip to the $0.225 level. If the bearish trend continues, DOGE risks dropping below the $0.20 level for the first time since August 6th. $0.20 in focus as bearish sentiment grows stronger The DOGE/USD 4-hour chart is bearish and inefficient as Dogecoin has lost 17% of its value since the start of the week. The coin could undergo further correction as Bitcoin and other major coins are in the red. The RSI of 34 is below the neutral 50, indicating that DOGE is currently under heavy selling pressure. The MACD lines also flipped into the negative zone over the weekend, suggesting a strong bearish bias. If the sell-off continues, DOGE could drop below the $0.20 support level for the first time this month. An extended bearish run would bring the Daily Inducement Liquidity (ILQ) at $0.189 into focus.  However, if the bulls regain control of the market, DOGE could rally towards the first resistance level at $0.25. Surpassing the 4H ILQ at $0.25 would allow DOGE to surge towards the TLQ and major resistance level at $0.288.  The market sentiment is currently bearish. The PCE…

DOGE bulls hold the $0.2 support level

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 18:45
DOGE
DOGE$0,22632-1,45%
BULLS
BULLS$792,75+0,03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016588+3,88%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
XRP
XRP$2,7511-2,71%

Key takeaways

  • DOGE is one of the worst performers in the top 10 this week, down 17% in the last seven days.
  • The bulls are defending the $0.20 psychological level amid a strong bearish price action.

DOGE down 17% this week

The cryptocurrency market has been extremely bearish this week, with Bitcoin dropping below the $110k mark on Thursday. Ether is also trading below $4k, while XRP is holding the $2.7 support level.

However, memecoins usually take the biggest hit. DOGE, the leading memecoin by market cap, is down 17% since the start of the week, making it the second-worst performer in the top 10, only behind Solana.

The bearish performance has seen DOGE’s price slip to the $0.225 level. If the bearish trend continues, DOGE risks dropping below the $0.20 level for the first time since August 6th.

$0.20 in focus as bearish sentiment grows stronger

The DOGE/USD 4-hour chart is bearish and inefficient as Dogecoin has lost 17% of its value since the start of the week. The coin could undergo further correction as Bitcoin and other major coins are in the red.

The RSI of 34 is below the neutral 50, indicating that DOGE is currently under heavy selling pressure. The MACD lines also flipped into the negative zone over the weekend, suggesting a strong bearish bias.

If the sell-off continues, DOGE could drop below the $0.20 support level for the first time this month. An extended bearish run would bring the Daily Inducement Liquidity (ILQ) at $0.189 into focus. 

However, if the bulls regain control of the market, DOGE could rally towards the first resistance level at $0.25. Surpassing the 4H ILQ at $0.25 would allow DOGE to surge towards the TLQ and major resistance level at $0.288. 

The market sentiment is currently bearish. The PCE data to be published later today could give traders an indication of the Fed’s move in its next policy meeting.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/dogecoin-price-prediction-doge-bulls-hold-the-0-2-support-level/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$196,78-0,82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109 382,79-1,61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,36-0,82%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0,17993+0,59%
Boom
BOOM$0,007671-2,26%
Solana
SOL$196,78-0,82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000514-4,63%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00505-9,49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001169-0,76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises