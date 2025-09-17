DOGE ETF Updates; Layer Brett Becomes The Robot King After Early PEPE Holders Liken The Charts To 100x Times

The spotlight is back on meme coins as news around a potential DOGE ETF sparks new debate, while early PEPE holders are comparing another project’s trajectory to historic 100x runs. That project is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a new Ethereum layer 2 meme token that blends viral energy with real blockchain scalability.

With its crypto presale already raising more than $3,730,000, tokens priced at $0.0058, and staking rewards near 706% APY, many believe this could be the next breakout in the meme coin space.

DOGE sentiment rises on ETF chatter

The latest buzz around a possible DOGE ETF has reignited community excitement. While nothing is confirmed yet, even speculation has kept DOGE in the headlines. Currently trading around $0.26, DOGE still holds a market cap above $40 billion, proving it’s far from fading.

But analysts warn that despite ETF speculation, price growth could remain capped unless utility beyond hype starts to expand. For now, the DOGE story continues to be driven largely by sentiment and external headlines.

PEPE remains volatile but community-driven

Meanwhile, PEPE has seen both surges and retracements in recent weeks. The token recently bounced above the $0.000011 level after whale accumulation pushed trading volume higher. However, as with most memecoins, volatility remains a constant.

With a market cap above $4.5 billion, PEPE has already proven staying power, but its dependence on cultural momentum limits long-term predictability. Even so, the community continues to grow, and the PEPE chart still commands attention among traders looking for short-term opportunities.

Why Layer Brett is drawing comparisons

Against the backdrop of DOGE ETF headlines and PEPE’s price swings, Layer Brett is attracting attention for different reasons. Built as a layer 2 crypto on Ethereum, it delivers transaction speeds up to 10,000 TPS and fees as low as $0.0001. This makes it one of the first memecoin projects to truly combine cultural appeal with blockchain utility.

The presale numbers speak for themselves: over $3,730,000 raised so far, with tokens still available at $0.0058. Staking rewards near 706% APY have created a sense of urgency among early buyers, while features like gamified staking and a $1 million giveaway are helping to build momentum. For many, this combination of hype and functionality is why early PEPE holders are comparing Layer Brett to some of the most explosive meme rallies in recent history.

Comparing DOGE, PEPE, and Layer Brett

Both DOGE and PEPE remain household names in the meme token world. DOGE carries the advantage of longevity, while PEPE thrives on cultural resonance and community activity. But neither offers the scalability or low-cost transactions that Layer Brett brings to the table.

By solving the gas fee problem and delivering near-instant speed, Layer Brett positions itself as more than just another crypto presale hype project. With only 10 billion tokens in supply compared to the massive circulation of DOGE and PEPE, the growth potential for early adopters looks even sharper.

Conclusion

The meme coin market is evolving. While the DOGE ETF speculation keeps it in headlines and PEPE continues to fuel trader excitement, Layer Brett is quietly building something bigger. With $3,730,000 raised, a presale price of $0.0058, and staking rewards around 706% APY, it’s proving to be more than hype; it’s utility backed by meme power.

As early comparisons to 100x runs circulate, Layer Brett is carving its place among the most talked-about projects heading into the crypto bull run 2025.

For those watching DOGE and PEPE, the real opportunity may be happening right here, right now.

