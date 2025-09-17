DOGE ETF Updates; Layer Brett Becomes The Robot King After Early PEPE Holders Liken The Charts To 100x Times

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 22:40
Solayer
LAYER$0.5146-1.20%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26471-0.36%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001081-0.55%

dogecoin-doge lbr

The spotlight is back on meme coins as news around a potential DOGE ETF sparks new debate, while early PEPE holders are comparing another project’s trajectory to historic 100x runs. That project is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a new Ethereum layer 2 meme token that blends viral energy with real blockchain scalability. 

With its crypto presale already raising more than $3,730,000, tokens priced at $0.0058, and staking rewards near 706% APY, many believe this could be the next breakout in the meme coin space.

lbrett banner

DOGE sentiment rises on ETF chatter

The latest buzz around a possible DOGE ETF has reignited community excitement. While nothing is confirmed yet, even speculation has kept DOGE in the headlines. Currently trading around $0.26, DOGE still holds a market cap above $40 billion, proving it’s far from fading. 

But analysts warn that despite ETF speculation, price growth could remain capped unless utility beyond hype starts to expand. For now, the DOGE story continues to be driven largely by sentiment and external headlines.

PEPE remains volatile but community-driven

Meanwhile, PEPE has seen both surges and retracements in recent weeks. The token recently bounced above the $0.000011 level after whale accumulation pushed trading volume higher. However, as with most memecoins, volatility remains a constant. 

With a market cap above $4.5 billion, PEPE has already proven staying power, but its dependence on cultural momentum limits long-term predictability. Even so, the community continues to grow, and the PEPE chart still commands attention among traders looking for short-term opportunities.

Why Layer Brett is drawing comparisons

Against the backdrop of DOGE ETF headlines and PEPE’s price swings, Layer Brett is attracting attention for different reasons. Built as a layer 2 crypto on Ethereum, it delivers transaction speeds up to 10,000 TPS and fees as low as $0.0001. This makes it one of the first memecoin projects to truly combine cultural appeal with blockchain utility.

The presale numbers speak for themselves: over $3,730,000 raised so far, with tokens still available at $0.0058. Staking rewards near 706% APY have created a sense of urgency among early buyers, while features like gamified staking and a $1 million giveaway are helping to build momentum. For many, this combination of hype and functionality is why early PEPE holders are comparing Layer Brett to some of the most explosive meme rallies in recent history.

lbr banner

Comparing DOGE, PEPE, and Layer Brett

Both DOGE and PEPE remain household names in the meme token world. DOGE carries the advantage of longevity, while PEPE thrives on cultural resonance and community activity. But neither offers the scalability or low-cost transactions that Layer Brett brings to the table.

By solving the gas fee problem and delivering near-instant speed, Layer Brett positions itself as more than just another crypto presale hype project. With only 10 billion tokens in supply compared to the massive circulation of DOGE and PEPE, the growth potential for early adopters looks even sharper.

Conclusion

The meme coin market is evolving. While the DOGE ETF speculation keeps it in headlines and PEPE continues to fuel trader excitement, Layer Brett is quietly building something bigger. With $3,730,000 raised, a presale price of $0.0058, and staking rewards around 706% APY, it’s proving to be more than hype; it’s utility backed by meme power.

As early comparisons to 100x runs circulate, Layer Brett is carving its place among the most talked-about projects heading into the crypto bull run 2025. 

For those watching DOGE and PEPE, the real opportunity may be happening right here, right now.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.8-1.75%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0135-0.60%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Partager
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06345+0.34%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.4364-2.28%
FORM
FORM$1.8974-4.88%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Partager
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-2.79%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-2.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843-1.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams