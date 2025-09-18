DOGE ETF Updates Show Prices Could Reach $1 In 2026

The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF launch could be one of the most pivotal moments in meme-coin history.

This development would see massive inflow of institutional funds into Dogecoin and meme coins, and analysts are now suggesting that DOGE could finally test the $1 milestone in 2026. Yet, with the hype reaching a fever pitch, another project—Layer Brett (LBRETT)—is quietly setting up for even bigger gains as savvy investors search for the next 50x crypto.

Layer Brett: Meme Innovation Meets Real-World Utility

Layer Brett stands out from the sea of meme tokens by bridging viral fun and tangible blockchain utility. Unlike Dogecoin, which grew out of pure memetic energy, LBRETT is built as an Ethereum Layer 2 solution.

This helps scale Ethereum via lightning-fast cheap transactions. The coin also has a transparent, capped supply that is designed for sustainable growth. Its presale at $0.00558 has already raised over $3.7 million, signifying strong investor interest in it.

But that’s not all. With a live staking dApp paying out APYs that dwarf traditional returns—and tokenomics built to drive scarcity—LBRETT turns community hype into real token value. This formula of meme momentum plus real functionality is attracting a new legion of crypto enthusiasts and early backers.

Dogecoin ETF Is Mainstreaming Meme Money

The long-anticipated launch of the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF is finally here. This groundbreaking ETF, the first dedicated solely to DOGE, opens the doors for both institutional and retail investors to gain streamlined exposure to Dogecoin without owning or transferring coins directly.

The ETF, listed alongside XRP, leverages traditional brokerage infrastructure to lower barriers for Wall Street and main street investors into owning crypto assets. The move signals growing regulatory acceptance for meme, following in the footsteps of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs approved years ago. Analysts predict this additional liquidity and enhanced credibility will fuel the Dogecoin price, making it possible for it to clear new levels.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: $1 In Reach For 2026?

Dogecoin currently leads the meme pack, with the coin trading well above its 50 EMA, which is a solid sign of strength. If DOGE flips $0.30 with volume, little will stop it from hitting $0.40. A pullback to the 50-day EMA won’t be surprising since there’s plenty of liquidity at that level.

But that’s all short-term Dogecoin price predictions. In the long-term– 2026 and beyond, experts believe Dogecoin will test $1. The resulting momentum from the Dogecoin ETF launch is expected to last for a long-time and drag Dogecoin to this level. Meme season is about to be in full swing, and DOGE is setting the pace.

DOGE vs LBRETT— Which is The Better Meme Investment?

Dogecoin’s ETF launch is a watershed moment, but Layer Brett offers something that meme bigwigs like Dogecoin simply can’t: a fresh, low-cap pathway to outsized gains. DOGE, already valued in the billions, would require unprecedented inflows for a 10x move. By contrast, $LBRETT’s under-a-penny presale and capped 10B supply present realistic odds for 50x, even 100x returns with only a fraction of that demand.

Layer Brett’s innovations—real staking rewards, built-in scarcity, and a community-centric marketing approach—give investors a shot at generational gains, much like early DOGE. Most eyes may be on Dogecoin at the moment, but LayerBrett is definitely the superior meme investment.

Join The LBRETT Bandwagon

Dogecoin’s ETF launches could push the token to $1 in 2026 if the status quo remains. This could fetch DOGE holders decent profits. But if you seek life-changing crypto profits of the highest order, LayerBrett is your guy. The coin is currently in presale, available for $0.0058. Now is the best time to join the LayerBrett presale. Tomorrow may be too late.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/dogecoin-news-today-doge-etf-updates-show-prices-could-reach-1-in-2026/

