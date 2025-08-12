Doge Killer accidentally increases LEASH supply by 10%, DAO proposes two solutions

Par : PANews
2025/08/12 11:20
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222-3.16%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.119-1.32%
DOGE
DOGE$0.213-3.73%

PANews reported on August 12th that according to the SHIB ecosystem project Doge Killer (LEASH) team, the LEASH supply will increase by approximately 10% (approximately 10,765) on August 11, 2025, despite previous claims that the supply has been fixed and the rebase mechanism has been disabled. This is because the rebase path through the pre-authorization contract remains valid, even though ownership has been relinquished.

The team proposed two solutions for the DAO to vote on: one is to negotiate a disabling path with the original developers, and the other is to launch LEASH v2, which uses a new contract and completely removes the rebase function. The team has committed to publishing a detailed proposal and on-chain evidence package to ensure a transparent decision by the community.

According to Coingecko data, Doge Killer token LEASH fell 21% in 24 hours.

