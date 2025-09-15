DOGE Plunges by Double Digits Daily as BTC Price Slides Below $115K: Market Watch

Bitcoin’s Monday began on a positive note, but the bears quickly reemerged and halted the asset’s ascent by pushing it south to under $115,000.

The altcoins have followed suit, with even more painful declines from ETH, XRP, and especially DOGE, which has posted a massive daily drop.

BTC Falls Below $115K

The past several days were going rather well for the primary cryptocurrency. Its gradual recovery began last Tuesday when the asset dropped to $111,000 and the bulls stepped up. Instead of another crash below $110,000, they started to drive BTC north. The culmination during the business week came on Friday, when bitcoin topped $116,000.

It faced an immediate rejection at that level but initiated another leg up on Saturday morning. This time, it climbed to $116,800 but failed once again and spent most of the weekend sideways around $116,000.

As hinted above, Monday started on the right foot, with BTC nearing $117,000 once again. However, the scenario repeated, but this rejection pushed it to below $115,000 for the first time since Friday.

Its market capitalization has dropped below $2.290 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has shot up to 56% as most of them have marked even more significant declines.

DOGE Leads the Way Down

BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin is among the poorest performers in the past 24 hours, after its superb surge during the weekend. The asset is down by almost 10% and now struggles to remain above $0.26. Solana, Cardano, and SUI have dropped by somewhere around 5-6%. LINK and AVAX are down by 5% each.

Ethereum failed at $4,750 during the weekend and is now just inches above $4,500 after a 3% daily decline. XRP has slipped below a key support level following a 3.5% drop. XMR is the only exception from the larger-cap alts, surging by 8% to almost $310.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has lost approximately $80 billion since yesterday and is below $4.090 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

