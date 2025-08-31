DOGE Price Prediction for August 31

Most coins from the top 10 list are rising today, according to CoinStats.

The rate of DOGE has gone up by 0.48% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.58%.

On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin is on the way to the local support of $0.2159.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, traders may see a level breakout followed by a further correction to the $0.2150 mark.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. In this regard, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.2074. If the daily candle closes below that mark, there is a chance of a test of the $0.20 range soon.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is less clear. The price of DOGE is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.1884 and the resistance of $0.2867. As neither side is dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.2173 at press time.