DOGE Price Prediction for August 31

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:20
Most coins from the top 10 list are rising today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has gone up by 0.48% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.58%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin is on the way to the local support of $0.2159.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, traders may see a level breakout followed by a further correction to the $0.2150 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. In this regard, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.2074. If the daily candle closes below that mark, there is a chance of a test of the $0.20 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is less clear. The price of DOGE is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.1884 and the resistance of $0.2867. As neither side is dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.2173 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/doge-price-prediction-for-august-31

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
