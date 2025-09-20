DOGE price is showing the possibility of a breakout from the descending triangle for a rally to $0.38, while Grayscale plans for a spot Dogecoin ETF launch. The post DOGE Price Rally on Radar As Grayscale Submits S-1 for Spot Dogecoin ETF appeared first on Coinspeaker.DOGE price is showing the possibility of a breakout from the descending triangle for a rally to $0.38, while Grayscale plans for a spot Dogecoin ETF launch. The post DOGE Price Rally on Radar As Grayscale Submits S-1 for Spot Dogecoin ETF appeared first on Coinspeaker.

DOGE Price Rally on Radar As Grayscale Submits S-1 for Spot Dogecoin ETF

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/20 20:11
1
1$0.005658-50.12%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26541-2.52%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001913+0.79%

Dogecoin’s native cryptocurrency DOGE is once again on investors’ radar amid the latest developments around the Dogecoin ETF. Market experts believe that DOGE price could be eyeing a rally ahead, reversing from its 9.8% weekly fall. Asset manager Grayscale has submitted an S-1 filing to convert its Dogecoin Trust into a spot ETF.

DOGE Price Could Be Eyeing Quick Gains Ahead

Amid the broader crypto market sell-off, DOGE price has corrected 3.59% today and is currently trading at $0.2640, with daily trading volume dropping 30% to $2.6 billion.

Crypto analyst Trader Tardigrade highlighted that Dogecoin (DOGE) has formed a second descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, with a horizontal trendline providing support and a descending trendline acting as resistance. The analyst noted that traders will be watching closely to see if DOGE can replicate a breakout similar to previous moves.

As per the image above, following the breakout from the descending pattern, the DOGE price breakout could lead to a potential rally to $0.38.

Furthermore, Dogecoin’s weekly chart shows the meme coin is attempting to break above the Ichimoku cloud, a key trend indicator. Trader Cantonese Cat noted that the last time DOGE cleared this zone, it triggered a major rally, fueling speculation that a similar move could unfold again.

Grayscale Files S-1 for Dogecoin ETF

Looking beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, digital asset manager Grayscale has filed an amended S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert its Dogecoin Trust into a spot ETF. If approved, the fund would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GDOG, BlockBeats reported.

The filing marks another step in Grayscale’s push to broaden crypto access through regulated products. NYSE Arca had already applied to list the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust, and the updated submission moves the proposal closer to possible approval

Furthermore, the launch of the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) has ignited market sentiment, which could lead to the launch of a spot ETF. Experts predict the SEC approval for the DOGE ETF to come as soon as October.

next

The post DOGE Price Rally on Radar As Grayscale Submits S-1 for Spot Dogecoin ETF appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1429-0.20%
ArchLoot
AL$0.081-1.09%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Partager
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.013781-3.85%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03978+1.11%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1637-15.35%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Partager
Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

PANews reported on September 20th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 19th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,966.1 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 99.5 BTC, but 69.0 BTC were sold during the same period.
1
1$0.005807-47.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,909.12-0.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001853-2.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/20 20:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

NFL Star Russell Wilson Has Sewn Up $100 Million In Sales Making Sportswear For Kids

Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 to Buy Before October