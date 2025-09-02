DOGE Risks Deeper Correction if $0.211 Support Fails – Dogecoin up 2%

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/02 19:46
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002083-22.93%
Suilend
SEND$0.5224-5.20%
MAY
MAY$0.04302-1.21%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21161-1.13%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.025286+19.49%
  • Dogecoin price tests the $0.211 support as traders increase short bets and whales trim holdings.
  • A close below $0.211 could send DOGE toward $0.181, while holding support may spark recovery to $0.247.

MarketCap data shows that leading memecoin Dogecoin traded around $0.2137 on September 2. This price level is key because it could decide if the coin moves higher or slips lower. The coin is trading positively, but traders are still careful since charts show possible risks if the support level breaks.

Traders Bet Against Dogecoin as Whales Reduce Holdings

Data from Coinglass shows more traders are now betting against Dogecoin. The Open Interest-Weighted Funding Rate has dropped to -0.0010%, meaning those expecting the price to fall are paying traders who hold long positions. In the past, this kind of move typically preceded a drop in Dogecoin’s price.

It is important to add that the long-to-short ratio points in the same direction, with selling positions now ahead of buying ones. This shows growing bearish sentiment as traders lose confidence in the short-term outlook. Meanwhile, On-chain data also reflects this shift in mood. 

Santiment figures reveal that large holders, often called whales, have reduced their positions. Wallets holding between 100,000 and 100 million DOGE tokens have sold a combined 250 million coins since August 25. This move by big investors points to weaker conviction and adds weight to the current selling pressure.

It is important to add that outside the price outlook, Dogecoin is entering a pivotal phase in the memecoin market. As noted in our earlier post, A source has suggested that a Dogecoin (DOGE) treasury may be launched soon, possibly led by Elon Musk’s personal lawyer.

Dogecoin Price Faces Crucial Test at $0.211

In a recent update, we noted expectations of a push toward the $0.30 level. On the contrary, Dogecoin price has since pulled back after failing to break above a previous ascending trendline. 

It dropped by nearly 3% on Monday, leaving the coin testing the 200-day exponential moving average at $0.211. This point is now the main support that traders are watching as the price sits at $0.2137 atop a 2% surge.

If the price closes below this level on the daily chart, analysts believe Dogecoin could slide further toward its next support at $0.181. The daily chart shows weak signs for Dogecoin. The Relative Strength Index is at 46, which is below the neutral level of 50. This points to slow momentum. The MACD indicator also shows selling pressure.

If Dogecoin stays above $0.211, it could try to bounce back. In that case, the next target would be around $0.247. If it fails to hold, the coin may slide lower. Traders are watching this level closely to see what direction it takes next.

In related news, CNF reported that Sergey Ivancheglo, the lead developer of Qubic, said on X that the community has voted to focus on Dogecoin next. Other options in the vote included Kaspa (KAS), Zcash (ZEC), and a few other ASIC-mined coins.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01598+1.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005902+0.51%
Pi Network
PI$0.34261-0.16%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Partager
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.000184-4.61%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Partager
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$111,186.41+2.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]