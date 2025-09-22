The post DOGE, SHIB, MAGAX: 2025’s 100x Meme Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite being prominent players, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to fall short in their recent performances. The DOGE token slides behind despite its recent hype. SHIB is also experiencing a similar trajectory.  Meanwhile, an emerging meme coin named Moonshot MAGAX is quietly building momentum with its viral presale and AI-powered ecosystem. Let’s see if it could make it among 2025’s 100x meme picks.  Dogecoin Falls Behind Despite ETF Launch Dogecoin (DOGE) has long been a crypto giant in the meme coin sector. However, now its hype seems to be fading. Recently, the DOGE token made multiple attempts to cross $0.30 due to the speculation around its first ETF launch.  However, even after its ETF launch, Dogecoin failed to maintain a stable upward momentum. On-chain data also revealed shrinking whale demand as institutional investors are looking for strong growth instead of mere hype.  DOGE Technical Outlook At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at around $0.26, marking a massive 8% drop from its recent gains. Although the DOGE ETF launch provides strength, the stiff resistance around $0.30 seems to be cooling off the momentum. Source: CoinMarketCap Even though Dogecoin experienced an over 100x surge in its 2021 rally, considering the current scenarios, this type of surge is not likely to happen any time soon.  Hence, in the case of short-term gains, Dogecoin lags behind MAGAX, an emerging meme coin that is speculated to deliver 100x returns in 2025.  SHIB’s Current Struggles Just like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also experienced an above 100x rally in 2021, which happened due to an overall surge in meme coin demand.  Source: CoinMarketCap However, at the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at around $0.000012, which indicates that the token is struggling to hold ground. The sudden fluctuations around SHIB are moving investors’ focus to… The post DOGE, SHIB, MAGAX: 2025’s 100x Meme Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite being prominent players, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to fall short in their recent performances. The DOGE token slides behind despite its recent hype. SHIB is also experiencing a similar trajectory.  Meanwhile, an emerging meme coin named Moonshot MAGAX is quietly building momentum with its viral presale and AI-powered ecosystem. Let’s see if it could make it among 2025’s 100x meme picks.  Dogecoin Falls Behind Despite ETF Launch Dogecoin (DOGE) has long been a crypto giant in the meme coin sector. However, now its hype seems to be fading. Recently, the DOGE token made multiple attempts to cross $0.30 due to the speculation around its first ETF launch.  However, even after its ETF launch, Dogecoin failed to maintain a stable upward momentum. On-chain data also revealed shrinking whale demand as institutional investors are looking for strong growth instead of mere hype.  DOGE Technical Outlook At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at around $0.26, marking a massive 8% drop from its recent gains. Although the DOGE ETF launch provides strength, the stiff resistance around $0.30 seems to be cooling off the momentum. Source: CoinMarketCap Even though Dogecoin experienced an over 100x surge in its 2021 rally, considering the current scenarios, this type of surge is not likely to happen any time soon.  Hence, in the case of short-term gains, Dogecoin lags behind MAGAX, an emerging meme coin that is speculated to deliver 100x returns in 2025.  SHIB’s Current Struggles Just like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also experienced an above 100x rally in 2021, which happened due to an overall surge in meme coin demand.  Source: CoinMarketCap However, at the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at around $0.000012, which indicates that the token is struggling to hold ground. The sudden fluctuations around SHIB are moving investors’ focus to…

DOGE, SHIB, MAGAX: 2025’s 100x Meme Picks

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:32
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001251-3.39%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.62-8.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25877+2.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01282-7.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017947+1.70%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2493-7.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002538-4.83%

Despite being prominent players, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to fall short in their recent performances. The DOGE token slides behind despite its recent hype. SHIB is also experiencing a similar trajectory. 

Meanwhile, an emerging meme coin named Moonshot MAGAX is quietly building momentum with its viral presale and AI-powered ecosystem. Let’s see if it could make it among 2025’s 100x meme picks. 

Dogecoin Falls Behind Despite ETF Launch

Dogecoin (DOGE) has long been a crypto giant in the meme coin sector. However, now its hype seems to be fading. Recently, the DOGE token made multiple attempts to cross $0.30 due to the speculation around its first ETF launch. 

However, even after its ETF launch, Dogecoin failed to maintain a stable upward momentum. On-chain data also revealed shrinking whale demand as institutional investors are looking for strong growth instead of mere hype. 

DOGE Technical Outlook

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at around $0.26, marking a massive 8% drop from its recent gains. Although the DOGE ETF launch provides strength, the stiff resistance around $0.30 seems to be cooling off the momentum.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Even though Dogecoin experienced an over 100x surge in its 2021 rally, considering the current scenarios, this type of surge is not likely to happen any time soon. 

Hence, in the case of short-term gains, Dogecoin lags behind MAGAX, an emerging meme coin that is speculated to deliver 100x returns in 2025. 

SHIB’s Current Struggles

Just like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also experienced an above 100x rally in 2021, which happened due to an overall surge in meme coin demand. 

Source: CoinMarketCap

However, at the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at around $0.000012, which indicates that the token is struggling to hold ground. The sudden fluctuations around SHIB are moving investors’ focus to other potential alternatives.

What’s Next For Shiba Inu? 

Although Shiba Inu appears to be losing its momentum, some analysts believe it might be gearing up for a bigger move. The token’s market outlook reveals a steady increase in accumulation and buying pressure

Recently, the Shiba Inu token has seen a massive burn of around $4 million SHIB in the past week alone. These burning activities are usually carried out to increase the token’s value by pushing it towards scarcity. However, even this substantial token burn rate failed to uplift SHIB’s price.

Therefore, considering current scenarios, experts believe SHIB might not be able to mirror its 2021 gains. Hence, traders are eyeing MAGAX for explosive 100x potential. 

Why MAGAX Could be 2025’s top 100x Meme Pick?

While previous meme giants like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu stalls, MAGAX plans to introduce a new wave of meme-driven rewards. This meme coin is not just powered by hype but also by AI-driven utility. 

The most prominent feature of this protocol is its Meme-to-earn reward system. It is designed to help creators earn rewards by making viral memes. MAGAX serves as a perfect opportunity for investors who want to explore the cutting-edge Web3 technology. 

Its AI-powered ecosystem automatically rewards the creators based on the amount of their virality score. On top of this, the platform also enables users to experience a complete decentralized environment where community governance is a top priority. 

Let’s explore why MAGAX is increasingly becoming a top choice among investors:  

  • Gamified User Experience: A more fun and engaging way to participate in multiple activities and earn rewards. 
  • Fraud Prevention Measures: This platform utilizes AI-powered bots to detect any fraudulent activity or unauthorized access. 
  • Ultimate Security Assurance: As meme coins usually lack security, MAGAX sets itself apart with security audits conducted by Certik, the largest blockchain security audit firm.

Secure the Best Meme coin Presale Before it Explodes

Although Dogecoin and Shiba Inu possess a long-term growth potential, they leave no room for retail investors to acquire massive gains. Here comes MAGAX in play, which is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors to join its presale at just $0.000293.

Its presale is currently in stage 2 and has crossed almost 100k in funding. This presale round is expected to deliver 153x ROI, which makes MAGAX a top 100x meme pick of 2025. 

Early buyers can also secure 5% extra tokens on all purchases. Considering this offer, experts believe now is the perfect opportunity to secure massive moonshots at the lowest price. 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/doge-shib-magax-2025s-100x-meme-picks/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial

Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial

The post Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Event rekindles past associations between Trump and Musk with political implications. High-profile gathering indicates reconciliation. No immediate crypto market impact observed post-event. Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial in September 2025, shaking hands and exchanging brief words in New York City. Their public reconciliation could influence crypto markets, given Musk’s impact on digital asset prices and Trump’s historical role in crypto policy. Trump-Musk Reconciliation: High-Profile Memorial Meeting Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended the Charlie Kirk memorial service, where they sat together. The event was notable for their public appearance and reconciliation after a split in June. Attendees included prominent political figures such as Vice President JD Vance. The reunion signals a turning point in the relationship between Trump and Musk. Their prior disagreements had led to market speculation. This public interaction could influence perceptions of both leaders in the political and business arenas. Crypto Market Unmoved as DOGE Trades at $0.26 Did you know? Charlie Kirk played a pivotal role in bridging divides between influential figures, showcasing the power of diplomacy in politically-charged environments. According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin (DOGE) trades at $0.26, with a market cap of 39.45 billion USD, representing 0.98% market dominance. Its trading volume is 1.75 billion USD, with price changes of -2.25% in 24 hours and 58.66% over 90 days. Dogecoin(DOGE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests that the Musk-Trump interaction could set a precedence for other high-profile collaborations. These relationships can shape both the financial and technological landscapes, specifically influencing markets sensitive to Musk’s statements, as seen with Dogecoin in the past. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own…
1
1$0.009051-10.93%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0009-4.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.257-2.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 07:42
Partager
Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing

Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing

The post Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s native token is drawing attention as analyst STEPH IS CRYPTO compares its 2020–2021 breakout with the current 2024–2025 market structure. The earlier cycle saw HBAR surge from under $0.01 to over $0.50 after months of accumulation. Today, the token is consolidating between $0.03 and $0.10, which Steph says could precede another multi-month bull run. Currently, HBAR trades at $0.24 with a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a daily volume of $170.1 million, according to CryptoPulse. Analysts note key levels at $0.24 support and $0.244 resistance, eyeing a dip near $0.223 before a rebound toward $0.28–$0.30. Historical Pattern Suggests a New Expansion Phase Analyst STEPH compares Hedera’s current chart structure with its breakout cycle from 2020 to 2021. During that earlier period, the altcoin traded below $0.01 before surging above $0.50 after an extended base-building phase. The rally produced multiple new highs until a broad crypto market correction in 2022 ended the upward move. HBARUSDT Chart | Source:x The 2024–2025 setup shows similar characteristics. The asset has remained in a range between $0.03 and $0.10 for several months, creating a foundation that resembles the earlier accumulation phase. According to the analyst, repeating this structure may prepare it for another strong upward phase if overall market conditions and adoption remain favorable. Current Trading Range and Technical Structure Market data shows Hedera trading near $0.24, with a 0.38% gain over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour chart records price movements between $0.239 and $0.244, reflecting moderate intraday volatility. Trading volume stands at $170.1 million, and the network maintains a market capitalization of $10.22 billion with a circulating supply of about 42.39 billion, keeping it among the top 25 digital assets. HBAR 24-Hr Chart | Source: BraveNewCoin The intraday pattern included an early push toward $0.244, a pullback to $0.241, and a…
NEAR
NEAR$3.03-3.31%
1
1$0.009051-10.93%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000518-3.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 07:02
Partager
Jimmy Song slams Bitcoin Core devs for 'fiat' mentality on OP_Return

Jimmy Song slams Bitcoin Core devs for 'fiat' mentality on OP_Return

Song accused BTC Core developers of defecting and failing to address widespread community concerns about non-monetary data on the ledger. Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin (BTC) developer and advocate, slammed the decision by Bitcoin Core developers to remove the OP_Return limit for non-monetary data embedded on the Bitcoin blockchain in the upcoming Bitcoin Core 30 upgrade, calling it “fiat” mentality.Song accused the Core developers of deflecting user concerns about removing the OP_Return limit, which is currently 80 bytes in size, and ignoring the significant pushback from the Bitcoin community and node runners. He also said:You can argue whether that's something desirable or not, but saying you can't define it is a stalling tactic meant to avoid the real argument about actual impact — particularly, the long-term impact of this change,” Song continued.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01622-2.46%
RealLink
REAL$0.06181-1.62%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00180134-3.20%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 06:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial

Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing

Jimmy Song slams Bitcoin Core devs for 'fiat' mentality on OP_Return

BlockchainFX Presale Hits $7.7M — Forecasts Say 500x Upside Beats Tron and Solana

Musk responds to appearing with Trump: "It's for Charlie"