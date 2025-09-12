DOGE treasury CleanCore is now halfway to its 1B Dogecoin target

CleanCore’s DOGE buy comes as the first DOGE spot ETF was delayed twice and is now expected to launch sometime next week.

CleanCore Solutions, a maker of aqueous ozone cleaning systems, has reached the halfway point of its 1 billion Dogecoin treasury target, after buying $130 million in DOGE on Thursday.

In an announcement on Thursday, Cleancore said it has now crossed over 500 million Dogecoin (DOGE). It had just bought 285.42 million DOGE on Monday and had previously stated that it intends to purchase 1 billion tokens in total within the next 30 days.

“Crossing the 500 million DOGE threshold demonstrates the speed and scale at which ZONE is executing its treasury strategy,” CleanCore’s chief investment officer, Marco Margiotta.

